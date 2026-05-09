3 Texas A&M Offensive Players Who Could Have All-SEC Seasons

Last season, five players on Texas A&M’s offense were named to either the coaches or the AP All-SEC teams. This was an upgrade from 2024, when running back Le’Veon Moss was the only player recognized on an All-SEC team.

The Aggies have had at least one offensive player named to an All-SEC team in every season since joining the conference in 2012.

Only one of the five returns for the 2026 season, but Texas A&M has a good opportunity to keep the streak alive. Which Aggies could earn All-SEC honors on the offensive end?

WR Mario Craver

Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver and tight end Theo Melin Ohrstrom celebrate during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

2025 Stats:

• 59 receptions

• 917 receiving yards (998 scrimmage)

• 4 receiving touchdowns (5 total)

Last season, Mario Craver broke out for the Aggies after a solid freshman season with the Mississippi State Bulldogs. His best three-game stretch was at the start of the season with 20 receptions for 443 yards and four receiving touchdowns, but he also had seven catches for 92 yards against Miami (FL) in the College Football Playoff.

Craver is at his best when he has the ball in his hands. His average depth of target of 7.8 yards was the lowest among the Aggies’ four leading wide receivers, but he also had the fourth-most yards after the catch (575) in the FBS, and the sixth-most missed tackles forced (22).

The 5’9” wideout has a limited skill set that keeps him in the slot, and that could hurt his overall ceiling. However, the coaches named him to the All-SEC Third Team last season, while his running mate, KC Concepcion, joined the NFL after being named to the coaches’ first team. If the passing game develops in 2026, Craver will be the beneficiary.

Top Competition: Cam Coleman (Texas), Isaiah Sategna III (Oklahoma), Ryan Wingo (Texas), Ryan Coleman-Williams (Alabama), Deuce Alexander (Ole Miss)

QB Marcel Reed

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed reacts against the LSU Tigers during the third quarter. The Aggies defeated the Tigers at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

2025 Stats:

• 3,169 passing yards

• 31 total touchdowns (25 passing, 6 rushing)

• 62.1% completion percentage

• 493 rushing yards

Craver does not need his quarterback, Marcel Reed, to have an All-SEC season in 2026 to go back-to-back, but it certainly would help. There are plenty of reasons Reed could have an All-SEC season in his redshirt junior year, but none are more important than his dynamism.

Reed could afford to clean up his game. He had too many turnovers last season, which cost the Aggies late when the competition was elevated. He struggled with missed throws and inaccuracy, but he is explosive.

The Aggies' star quarterback threw the fourth-most passes 20+ yards downfield in the SEC (51), and he was fifth among SEC quarterbacks in 10+ yard runs. He also forced 30 missed tackles, the second-most in the conference.

With Craver and transfer portal addition Isaiah Horton at wide receiver, Reed has a strong pass-catching core. He continues to develop and progress as a player, and Reed could be on his way to his first All-SEC season if the Aggies can push for double-digit wins again.

The competition will be fierce, though. Of the four different quarterbacks to earn All-SEC recognition last season, two return for the 2026 season.

Top Competition: Trinidad Chambliss (Ole Miss), Arch Manning (Texas), Gunner Stockton (Georgia), Byrum Brown (Auburn), Sam Leavitt (LSU), John Mateer (Oklahoma)

RB Rueben Owens II

Texas A&M Aggies running back Rueben Owens II rushes during the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

2025 Stats:

• 639 rushing yards

• 5.4 yards per carry

• 5 rushing touchdowns

• 13 receptions

• 130 receiving yards

Excluding the all-encompassing position of “offensive line,” Texas A&M has historically produced the most offensive All-SEC players at two specific positions: wide receiver (seven) and running back (five).

Whether it was Kevin Sumlin, Jimbo Fisher or Mike Elko at head coach, the Aggies have produced on the ground. Offensive coordinator Holmon Wiggins will maintain the run-first approach as he takes over in 2026.

Season Texas A&M Running Back All-SEC Honors 2024 Le’Veon Moss AP-2 2022 De’Von Achane AP-2, Coaches-1 2021 Isaiah Spiller AP-2, Coaches-2 2020 Isaiah Spiller AP-2, Coaches-1 2018 Trayveon Williams AP-1, Coaches-1

Rueben Owens II took over the lead back role late last season, pacing the team in rushing yards while recording career-high marks in nearly every statistic. The former SEC All-Freshman missed nearly all of the 2024 season due to injury and rebounded in a major way in 2025.

Things could be even better for Owens in 2026. Texas A&M has averaged over 180 rushing yards per game in each of the last two seasons under Elko. Owens has much less competition for touches than last season, and he has a strong running back room that complements him better than it challenges him.

The running back position is deep in college football, and the SEC has a very strong class of athletes. Ahmad Hardy and Kewan Lacy could contend for All-American status, not just All-SEC honors. Owens could be in for a strong season, but separating himself and standing out as one of the best backs in the conference may be the biggest hurdle this season.

Top Competition: Ahmad Hardy (Missouri), Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss), Jadan Baugh (Florida), Nate Frazier (Georgia), Raleek Brown (Texas), Hollywood Smothers (Texas)

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