Every Position Battle That Will Define Texas A&M's Season

With the start of fall camp just weeks away, there will be a lot of attention on several key position battles for Texas A&M.

If the Aggies hope to make good on the College Football Playoff expectations entering Year 3 under head coach Mike Elko, these position battles could shape the outcome of the season.

Who Plays Opposite of Ricks?

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) stiff arms Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M already knows what it has in Dezz Ricks, the former five-star who transferred in from Alabama. Yet, they are hoping they can strike gold again via the portal with who may potentially play opposite him at cornerback this season.

With Will Lee III off to the NFL, one of the biggest position battles will occur between Tennessee transfer Rickey Gibson III and Julian Humphrey, the former Georgia transfer. Obviously, Humphrey has a leg up already, given that he spent last season in College Station, while Gibson is overcoming an arm injury that cost him last season.

While these are the two frontrunners to play alongside Ricks, the incoming five-star freshman Brandon Arrington shouldn’t be counted out. Yes, it is rare for true freshmen to start in the secondary, especially in the SEC these days. Yet, if there are any who could do it, Arrington might be considered a dark horse to win the job coming out of fall camp.

Blindside Protector

Sep 27, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive lineman Paul Mubenga (65) and offensive lineman Tyree Adams (71) wait for the snap during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive line as a whole could be considered a position battle, except for center, where Mark Nabou returns, and seemingly right tackle, where Wilkin Formby looks penciled in. However, if there’s one position upfront in particular that could shape the season, it is left tackle.

The blindside protector of Marcel Reed will be a battle between LSU transfer Tyree Adams and Lamont Rogers. Given his experience in the SEC, Adams figures to be the favorite to win the job, although as a former five-star, Rogers should put up quite the fight.

Who’s After Craver and Horton?

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Terry Bussey (2) runs with the ball during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compared to the two battles mentioned above, this won’t be as talked about, and rightfully so. Any discussion about the weaponry at Texas A&M will begin and end with mention of Mario Craver and Isaiah Horton.

Yet, it shouldn’t be passed over that the Aggies will certainly need more out of the players behind that new duo at wide receiver. This isn’t necessarily as much of a position battle that can be settled by the end of fall camp, as much as it is who can take that next step.

Ashton Bethel-Roman and Terry Bussey both present Texas A&M with former highly-ranked prospects who have yet to pan out compared to the expectations from those rankings. Bethel-Roman has been the more productive player thus far, with more yards last season (503) than Bussey in his first two seasons at Texas A&M (411).

This doesn’t even mention other former highly rated players like Jerome Myles and Aaron Gregory, who could also factor in as contributors.

If Texas A&M can see a next step taken from its No. 3 wide receiver, it could do wonders for a passing game that will be run through Craver and Horton.

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