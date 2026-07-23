Ryan Coleman-Williams Knows Exactly What Texas A&M Can Expect from Isaiah Horton

A former teammate of a Texas A&M wide receiver had polite things to say at SEC Media Days, and it goes to show what head coach Mike Elko and his coaching staff are getting this upcoming season.

When the transfer portal opened, one of the wide receivers who instantly caught the eyes of the Aggies was Isaiah Horton, and soon enough, he joined the program for the 2026-27 campaign.

Ryan Coleman-Williams briefly discussed with reporters what A&M is getting in a player like him and that the work he puts in is special.

“They’re going to get a guy that works,” Coleman-Williams said. “Super excited for him. Day in and day out, like I said, he’s going to work.”

Work of Horton

Auburn Tigers defensive back Jay Crawford (23) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Isaiah Horton (1) as Auburn Tigers take on Alabama Crimson Tide in the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers 27-20. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Alabama transfer has, without a doubt, proven that he has the goods to be one of, if not the best, wide receivers in college football this year after having a 511-yard season with eight touchdowns.

The Nashville, Tennessee native is going to learn a new system that he hasn't worked under yet with a new offensive coordinator in Holmon Wiggins. Keep in mind he will be working with a new quarterback in Marcel Reed, but he has put in the work in practice to build the chemistry so everyone is on the same page.

Horton is a downfield threat that can easily beat a man in coverage with his speed and footwork. He showed that in the Maroon and White Spring Game and multiple times over the years with the Crimson Tide as well as the Hurricanes.

His routes are crisp and precise. His hands are reliable, and his catch radius is unbelievable. From all of the elements he brings, plenty of secondaries are going to find themselves in trouble trying to limit the explosiveness he exhibits.

“Isaiah - long, big catch radius,” Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “Made a lot of plays down in the red zone for us last year in some big games.”

From his time working with different quarterbacks now, his quickness and adaptability to learn a playbook are off the charts. Originally, he started off working with Tyler Van Dyke, before moving on to play with Cam Ward and Ty Simpson before making the move to work with Reed.

One of the more memorable points in his college career was being the “Iron Bowl Superhero,” making a stunning 6-yard catch that went down as one of the all-time great moments in that rivalry. He wrapped up that evening with three touchdowns.

That was only one of the highlight moments Horton has showcased, and his ability to track down the football, win those 50–50 opportunities, and make perimeter blocks are only a few of the many things he will feature in Aggieland.

I believe in [head coach Mike Elko's] culture he's building here,” Horton said on April 2. “I believe in Marcel Reed. He's a guy from my hometown. We grew up together. I believe in him with all my heart, and I just believe in this program, and I just believe in his culture.”

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