Kalen DeBoer Had Great Things To Say About Two Texas A&M Transfers at SEC Media Days

The college football realm, and specifically the SEC, is undergoing media days, giving final thoughts just before the start of fall camp and eventually the regular season. On July 22nd, players and coaches at Alabama took the podium to answer questions.

Just a couple of months ago, former Alabama offensive tackle Wilkin Formby and teammate wide receiver Isaiah Horton touched down in College Station after the pair entered the transfer portal and decided to take their talents to Texas A&M.

Inevitably, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about the two transfers heading to Texas A&M for the 2026-27 season, and he shared his farewell message with reporters and the transfers themselves.

"I'm Always Gonna' Wish Them The Best"

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Wilkin Formby (75) against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff First Round at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DeBoer had a classy answer for reporters, initially wishing his guys the best.

"As long as they've given everything they've had while they're with me, I am always going to appreciate them."

In the world we currently live in, college football players do not focus on loyalty as their primary contribution; instead, they often bounce from program to program every year. DeBoer recognizes his athletes' contributions to the program and, of course, wishes them all the best in their future SEC endeavors.

More than just the 12th Man, college football fans around the country want to know exactly what kind of players Texas A&M is adding to the roster, something more than a classification and box score can explain. DeBoer speaks highly of his former elite tackle.

"Wilkin's got two years of quality snaps under his belt," DeBoer said. "Versatility. Can probably play outside and inside."

DeBoer's analysis of Horton was just as simple, yet still insightful.

"Isaiah - long, big catch radius," DeBoer said. "Made a lot of plays down in the red zone for us last year in some big games."

This is exactly what Aggie fans want to hear, especially the ones anticipating an epic showcase in Texas A&M's 2026 SEC gauntlet.

Fans in Aggieland and around the country can rejoice in DeBoer's final analysis of the great players entering Texas A&M's program, and can expect a year of incredible production from both offensive captains. Now, all fans can do is wait in anticipation for the Week 8 matchup, where Texas A&M will face Alabama on the road, in what is supposed to be a top-10 matchup of the season.

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