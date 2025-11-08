Score Predictions for Texas A&M vs. Missouri Week 11 Matchup
After a bye week, the Texas A&M Aggies are ready to take on the final four weeks of the season as they look to continue their undefeated streak and extend their historic run this season, moving to 9-0 on the year.
It won't be an easy task, though, traveling to Columbus, Missouri, to take on the Missouri Tigers, who boast the best defense in the SEC in terms of opponent yards allowed. Fresh off a bye week themselves, and with one of the top running backs in the country in Ahmad Hardy, they will look to play spoiler on the Aggies' perfect season so far.
So what does the Aggies On SI staff believe will happen during the top-25 contest, and who do they think will emerge victorious in this game?
JD Andress - Staff Writer
The Aggies have looked the part this season, and the fact that they have only trailed at halftime in a game this season, against the LSU Tigers, who they ended up embarrassing in the second half, should provide a lot of confidence for the season.
This game will be a big test of the offense, proving just how explosive they can be against a dominant defense, but they should get it done handily.
Score Prediction: Texas A&M 31, Missouri 20
Aaron Raley - Staff Writer
Texas A&M finishes up its string of road trips against the Missouri Tigers, who may be trusting a true freshman under center, but they also happen to have the SEC’s leading rusher in their backfield.
Texas A&M was shaky against the run in Fayetteville against Arkansas, but got it back under control versus LSU. I don’t want to think of this as a trap game for A&M, but with both teams fresh off a bye, who knows what will happen in Columbia?
That being said, even against a top-notch defense like Mizzou’s, A&M has been flat-out unstoppable on both sides of the ball, and I don’t see why that should affect their momentum at Faurot Field, so give me the Ags.
Score Prediction: Texas A&M 28, Missouri 24
DJ Burton - Staff Writer
Not every team gets to find out they have a Heisman Trophy candidate as their backup quarterback like the Aggies did in 2024. Big game, ranked matchup, on the road against a backup quarterback, I don’t see how Texas A&M leaves with a loss.
The Fightin’ Farmers have proven time and time again that they thrive in big moments just like this one.
Score Prediction: Texas A&M 38, Missouri 10
Kolton Becker - Staff Writer
The Aggies aren’t in unfamiliar territory on the road against another quality team. The Tigers are going to fight against the Aggies down to the wire, but Marcel Reed is way too late.
Missouri’s playoff chances die with a loss, and A&M builds its playoff case, adding another win that should be enough to scoot up a position in the top four playoff rankings.
Score Prediction: Texas A&M 38, Missouri 34
Noah Ruiz - Staff Writer
Both fresh off bye weeks, the Texas A&M Aggies and Missouri Tigers seem to be in desperation mode, despite having two very different records. The Maroon and White have been told time and again that a winning record is excellent, but finishing the season means more.
No matter what happens, I believe an Elko-brand pep talk is all the Aggies need to get the job done.
Score Prediction: Texas A&M 31, Missouri 24
The Aggies will face the Tigers on November 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT