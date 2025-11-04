All Aggies

How To Watch No. 3 Texas A&M vs No. 19 Missouri

The Texas A&M Aggies look to remain unbeaten as they hit the road to take on the Missouri Tigers in a top-20 showdown

JD Andress

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko looks on during the third quarter against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas A&M Aggies remain one of the last unbeaten teams in the country, and after a much-needed bye week that allowed them to regroup and get healthy again, they prepare to hit the road in a top-20 showdown against the Missouri Tigers.

In control of their own destiny, the Aggies look to remain red hot, having dominated the LSU Tigers and effectively helped fire their head coach, Brian Kelly. They will now take on another Tigers team that will be without their starting quarterback for the contest.

Here's how to watch one of the only ranked matchups of the weekend.

How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies
Oct 25, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) scrambles during the second half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
  • Who: Texas A&M Aggies 8-0 (5-0 in SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers 6-2 (2-2)
  • What: Week 11 of the 2025 season
  • When: Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT
  • TV/Streaming: ABC
  • Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
  • Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)
  • Last Season: The Aggies would finish 8-5 last season and end on a three-game losing streak, but would dominate the Tigers in their matchup last year, 41-10, when they met on Oct.5. After a promising start, they would finish 2-3 in their final five games of the season.
  • Series History: The Aggies lead the all-time series 10-7, and have won the last two meetings. Since 2000, the Aggies are just 4-7 against the Tigers, but they still hold the recent advantage.

Meet The Coaches

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri Tigers
Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks up at the video board against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
  • Eli Drinkwitz: In his sixth season at the helm of the Tigers, he has revitalized the state of the program and holds a 44-26 record since his arrival. After three consecutive seasons with a .500 record, the program experienced a surge in success in 2023, winning 10 games that season, and again in 2024, earning him a contract extension through 2028. He did not play college football.
  • Mike Elko: Elko is in his second season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 16-5 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success last season before fizzling out, and now has already matched their win total with four games remaining. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.

What to Know About Missouri

Ahmad Hardy, Missouri Tigers
Oct 25, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Tigers were fortunate to have a bye week after their loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, allowing them time to adjust their offense following the loss of starting quarterback Beau Pribula to a non-fractured dislocated ankle.

For Drinkwitz and his team, they still feature one of the best running backs in the country on their offense in Ahmad Hardy, who is currently fourth in the country with 937 rushing yards, and averaging 5.9 yards per carry on 159 attempts. With a knack for finding the endzone with 11 touchdowns, he might receive a heavier workload as they transition to backup quarterback Matt Zollers.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
JD Andress
JD ANDRESS

JD has been a part of the On SI team for 3 years now. He covers TCU as the lead writer in football and baseball as well as being a contributor for the Wake Forest website. Fan of football, baseball, and analytics. Grew up surrounded by Longhorn fans and is excited to cover all things Texas.

Home/Football