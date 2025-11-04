How To Watch No. 3 Texas A&M vs No. 19 Missouri
The Texas A&M Aggies remain one of the last unbeaten teams in the country, and after a much-needed bye week that allowed them to regroup and get healthy again, they prepare to hit the road in a top-20 showdown against the Missouri Tigers.
In control of their own destiny, the Aggies look to remain red hot, having dominated the LSU Tigers and effectively helped fire their head coach, Brian Kelly. They will now take on another Tigers team that will be without their starting quarterback for the contest.
Here's how to watch one of the only ranked matchups of the weekend.
How to Watch Texas A&M Aggies vs. Missouri Tigers
- Who: Texas A&M Aggies 8-0 (5-0 in SEC) vs. Missouri Tigers 6-2 (2-2)
- What: Week 11 of the 2025 season
- When: Saturday, Nov. 7 at 2:30 p.m. CT
- TV/Streaming: ABC
- Radio: 1620 AM/ 94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network
- Radio Announcers: Andrew Monaco (play-by-play), Dave Elmendorf (analyst), Will Johnson (sideline reporter)
- Last Season: The Aggies would finish 8-5 last season and end on a three-game losing streak, but would dominate the Tigers in their matchup last year, 41-10, when they met on Oct.5. After a promising start, they would finish 2-3 in their final five games of the season.
- Series History: The Aggies lead the all-time series 10-7, and have won the last two meetings. Since 2000, the Aggies are just 4-7 against the Tigers, but they still hold the recent advantage.
Meet The Coaches
- Eli Drinkwitz: In his sixth season at the helm of the Tigers, he has revitalized the state of the program and holds a 44-26 record since his arrival. After three consecutive seasons with a .500 record, the program experienced a surge in success in 2023, winning 10 games that season, and again in 2024, earning him a contract extension through 2028. He did not play college football.
- Mike Elko: Elko is in his second season as the head coach in College Station and has amassed a 16-5 record since his arrival. Taking over after the firing of Jimbo Fisher, he encountered immediate success last season before fizzling out, and now has already matched their win total with four games remaining. Elko played safety for the Penn Quakers from 1995 to 1998.
What to Know About Missouri
The Tigers were fortunate to have a bye week after their loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores, allowing them time to adjust their offense following the loss of starting quarterback Beau Pribula to a non-fractured dislocated ankle.
For Drinkwitz and his team, they still feature one of the best running backs in the country on their offense in Ahmad Hardy, who is currently fourth in the country with 937 rushing yards, and averaging 5.9 yards per carry on 159 attempts. With a knack for finding the endzone with 11 touchdowns, he might receive a heavier workload as they transition to backup quarterback Matt Zollers.