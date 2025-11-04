3 Missouri Players To Watch vs. Texas A&M
The Texas A&M Aggies continue looking like one of the best teams in the country, and even after entering halftime in their last game against the LSU Tigers trailing for the first time this season, they rebounded for a dominant win that would carry them into their last bye week undefeated.
Now, going on the road to take on the number 19-ranked Missouri Tigers, they will get to face freshman quarterback Matt Zollers, who replaces the injured Beau Pribula. Even with the injury, though, the Tigers have a roster packed with talent from top to bottom that will be looking to upset the Aggies.
So who are three other players that can be a difference maker in the top-25 showdown this weekend?
Ahmad Hardy, RB
Hardy quickly blossomed into one of the best running backs in college football this season, and even earned Heisman hype in the first half. He matches excellent ball-carrier vision with elite acceleration, which gives him the ability to burst through the smallest gaps created by his offensive line.
The Louisiana-Monroe transfer is fourth in the country in rushing yards with 937, and is tied for fifth in rushing touchdowns with 11 on the year. For the Aggies, though, he isn't particularly a threat out of the backfield, with only two receptions on the season, but with their starting quarterback out, the Tigers might turn to him more in the contest.
Damon Wilson II, DE
Wilson is part of one of the best SEC pairings in the country, which has shown top-end ability to create havoc in the backfield. With 6.5 sacks on the season, which is tied for the fourth most in the conference, he has become one of the most formidable edge defenders in the country.
Not only can he create havoc in the backfield, but he can also disrupt passing lanes as well, as he is tied for the team lead with one interception on the season. Finding a way to neutralize him will be a challenging task for the Aggies' offensive line.
Zion Young, DE
Young is the other defensive end for the Tigers, pairing with Wilson for one of the best edge duos in the country. He is second on the team with five sacks and is fifth in tackles with 25 on the season, including 13 solo tackles.
While dealing with one dominant edge defender is challenging, the Aggies will be required to contend with two of them, both of whom are more than capable of causing chaos for opposing offenses. Picking to focus on one will free up the other, so Mike Elko's squad will need to find a way to handle both.
The Aggies will travel to take on the Tigers on Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m. CT