SEC Danger Zone: Why Texas A&M Can't Sleep on Arkansas in 2026

Arkansas has been a fierce competitor and rival for Texas A&M since 1903, making it one of the oldest consistent matchups in college football history. Having competed in the Southwest Conference for so many decades, they find themselves both chasing a Southeast Conference title while constantly in each other's way.

When these two teams play, national rankings go out the window. It is almost always a slugfest, and not one of them is exempt from an upset, as we saw just last season, when unranked Arkansas trailed No. 4 Texas A&M closely, losing by only three points with a final of 45-42.

As the Aggies and Razorbacks gear up for a fierce 2026-27 season, the Southwest Classic emerges from the shadows to bring another powerful matchup between the pair. Much like last time, the Aggies are the clear favorite, but in a game like this, anything can happen. The Fighting Farmers must survive and prepare for a Razorback team with a chip on its shoulder, looking to steal this "easy" win from the Aggies.

Undisputed; Underdog

Texas A&M Aggies defensive end Dayon Hayes (50) sacks Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback Taylen Green (10) during the fourth quarter as Aggies defensive end Cashius Howell (9) closes in at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Everyone loves an underdog story; an upset from Arkansas, who have just lost its starting quarterback to the NFL Draft, would be quite the statement. This game falls right in the middle of conference play and can be easily overlooked by Texas A&M, which will be preparing for more anticipated matchups.

To the contrary, this is one of Arkansas's biggest games on its schedule, and a must-win for a shot at a playoff berth. For the Aggies to sleep on this game without a second thought would be a crucial mistake and a dangerous underestimation of the depth in the SEC. Though Arkansas may have lost a few flashy players like Taylen Green, they have still replenished much of its squad for the 2026 season.

The team that the Aggies will face in week five of the regular season is almost the same one that put up 42 points on their high-class defense in 2025. If Texas A&M is looking to replicate the season that they had the year prior, they can't lose a dog-fight game against Arkansas. Not only is Arkansas ready for a win against its rival, but the Razorbacks would love to be the sole loss that removes any playoff hopes for the Aggies.

Mike Elko and his squad had better come prepared for this matchup, as we know that the KJ Jackson-led Arkansas team is looking to derail Texas A&M's entire season in one fell swoop.

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