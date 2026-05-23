This Will Be The Most Interesting Test For Texas A&M All Season

This rivalry goes back many years.

Texas A&M and Arkansas.

It used to be a clash between two schools that played at a neutral site, AT&T Stadium, but now the meeting has moved back to campus.

Typically, every time the Aggies and Razorbacks meet, it is a nail-biter, and expect nothing less this season when head coach Mike Elko’s crew takes on newly hired head coach Ryan Silverford.

Talent of Arkansas

Oct 18, 2025; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) celebrates with running back Rueben Owens II (4) after Owner rushed for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Last season was a year when the Razorbacks had a terrible record but did not play like it, finishing 2-10 with no conference wins in the Big 12. They had two wins and had none on the road.

Obviously, it will be the first time in a while that the program has visited Kyle Field, so the energy will be through the roof with the way the meetings have gone recently, with the Aggies dominating.

Under center was quarterback Taylen Green, who is no longer with the program after declaring for the NFL and is now with Cleveland. That opened the door for the redshirt sophomore KJ Jackson, who is the new projected starter for the 2026-26 campaign.

From the time Jackson has put in, he has shown he can be a scary star to face, with so many skills that make it intriguing to watch him go against Marcel Reed. He registered 441 yards with three touchdowns last season.

Jackson is a left-handed quarterback who is a dual threat and has plenty of wideouts that will make his job easier when he operates under pressure. He is a downfield passer who can hit his receivers in stride, such as CJ Brown, Donovan Faupel and Chris Marshall. There are a few tight ends that he gets the ball to as well, such as Jaden Platt and Ty Lockwood.

All of those men are going to be hungry to win their matchups against the A&M secondary that features an experienced room. Those veterans include cornerbacks such as Dezz Ricks and Julio Humphery, with safeties Marcus Ratcliffe, Dalton Brooks and Bryce Anderson all likely playing a massive role in trying to win in zone and man-to-man coverage.

Then there is the defensive side of the ball for the Razorbacks, where defensive end Quincy Rhodes Jr is back, along with pieces like defensive lineman Keiundre Johnson, Caleb Bell and David Oke. Adding depth to the defense is linebacker Bradley Shaw, who will help with the newcomers in the secondary.

That aggressive unit will know that this contest means more, especially facing a team that made it to the College Football Playoff, won nine of the last 10 and will want to prove it has the goods.

Scenarios will arise where A&M’s offense gets challenged by the looks Arkansas is offering on defense, with a fresh mind in Ron Roberts calling plays on defense. That, along with a creative play caller on offense, could cause chaos and an interesting test for Elko and Co.

Arkansas meets A&M in Week 5 at Kyle Field. Expect a battle from start to finish.

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