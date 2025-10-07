SEC Power Rankings: Texas A&M Remains Among Top Dogs
The Texas A&M Aggies may not be winning in the prettiest fashion, but the important part right now is that they're winning.
Their latest game was no exception as they defeated the Mississippi State Bulldogs 31-9 at Kyle Field. They started the game pretty slow, but were eventually able to come alive and pull away for a 22-point victory.
Does that result affect their standing in our SEC power rankings? Let's find out.
1. Ole Miss Rebels (5-0 Overall, 3-0 SEC)
Last Week: 1
Week 6 Result: Bye
The Rebels face Washington State on Saturday in an unusual non-conference matchup.
2. Texas A&M Aggies (5-0, 2-0)
Last Week: 2
Week 6 Result: 31-9 win vs. Mississippi State
The Aggies started slow on offense again, but eventually found their rhythm for a three-score win over a solid Mississippi State team. Gaining 483 total yards to the Bulldogs' 219 and holding the ball for over 38 minutes shows dominance from Mike Elko's group, but penalties - which they had nine of for 66 yards - remain an issue.
3. Oklahoma Sooners (5-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 3
Week 6 Result: 44-0 win vs. Kent State
Michael Hawkins Jr. looked solid in his first start of the season, completing 14 of 24 passes for 162 yards and three touchdowns, but it was against on of the worst teams in the entire country. The Sooners received good news on Tuesday, though, as John Mateer will reportedly try to play in this week's Red River Rivalry.
4. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1, 2-0)
Last Week: 4
Week 6 Result: 30-14 win vs. Vanderbilt
After an ugly loss to Florida State in the season opener, it's impressive how the Crimson Tide have managed to turn it around in just over a month. On Saturday, they avenged last year's upset loss at Vanderbilt by scoring the final 23 points of the game and pitching a second-half shutout.
5. Georgia Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 5
Week 6 Result: 35-14 win vs. Kentucky
The Bulldogs haven't lost to Kentucky since 2009, and they made sure that wouldn't change on Saturday with a dominant performance against the lowly Wildcats. If not for a garbage-time touchdown, this game would've been even more lopsided.
6. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 6 Result: Bye
The Volunteers return from their bye week to face Arkansas, who upset them in stunning fashion last year.
7. Missouri Tigers (5-0, 1-0)
Last Week: 8
Week 6 Result: Bye
The Tigers face Alabama on Saturday in an absolutely massive game for both programs.
8. LSU Tigers (4-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 10
Week 6 Result: Bye
The Tigers had a chance to regroup after last week's loss to Ole Miss and now prepare for a home matchup against South Carolina.
9. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 8
Week 6 Result: 30-14 loss at Alabama
The Commodores were certainly not lacking in confidence heading into Bryant-Denny Stadium, but were not able to repeat last year's success against the Crimson Tide. Diego Pavia's two turnovers, which led directly to 10 Alabama points, proved incredibly costly.
10. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 11
Week 6 Result: 31-9 loss at Texas A&M
Mississippi State's defense was able to hold Marcel Reed and Texas A&M in check for most of the first half, but once the floodgates opened, the Bulldogs didn't have the firepower to keep up. They've made significant improvements this season, but second-year head coach Jeff Lebby is still looking for his first SEC win.
11. Texas Longhorns (3-2, 0-1)
Last Week: 7
Week 6 Result: 29-21 loss at Florida
The Longhorns being this low after the unreal level of hype they had before the season is hard to fathom, but it's exactly the situation Steve Sarkisian and co. find themselves in. This offense still looks completely out of sorts, and it won't get easier when they face Oklahoma's elite defense on Saturday.
12. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-2, 1-1)
Last Week : 12
Week 6 Result: Bye
The Gamecocks face an absolutely brutal gauntlet coming out of their bye week, with each of their next five games coming against teams in the top 11 of the AP Poll.
13. Florida Gators (2-3, 1-1)
Last Week: 16
Week 6 Result: 29-21 win vs. Texas
After looking dead in the water in their previous three games, the Gators came alive to stun the Longhorns in the swamp. DJ Lagway looked like the player many expected this season, completing 21 of 28 passes for 298 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against a supposedly elite Longhorns defense. Now, if only the Gators can play like this when Billy Napier's seat isn't scorching hot.
14. Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 13
Week 6 Result: Bye
The Tigers will be well-rested heading into their rivalry matchup against Georgia on Saturday.
15. Kentucky Wildcats (2-3, 0-3)
Last Week: 14
Week 6 Result: 35-14 loss at Georgia
The game against Georgia really goes to show how overmatched the Wildcats are compared to the SEC's top dogs, if it wasn't clear already. Mark Stoops' team struggled to do much of anything until the fourth quarter, and that likely won't be the last time that happens this season.
16. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3, 0-1)
Last Week: 15
Week 6 Result: Bye
The Razorbacks face a tough test Saturday against Tennessee in their first game since firing head coach Sam Pittman.