How to Watch No. 5 Texas Tech Take On Florida At Kyle Field

The Texas A&M Aggies look to keep things rolling as they welcome the Florida Gators to College Station

JD Andress

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) attempts to tackle Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators defensive lineman Desmond Watson (21) attempts to tackle Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The Texas A&M Aggies are rolling currently, and off to their best start since 2016, but the schedule won't get any easier for them either, as now they welcome the Florida Gators to Kyle Field, fresh off a victory over the Texas Longhorns.

The Gators' defense has proven to be dominant this season, and the Aggies have been known to get off to slow starts, especially last weekend in their win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, which turned into second-half domination.

Can the Aggies continue their hot start and improve to 6-0 for the first time since 2016?

Enemy of My Enemy is My Friend

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M Aggies
Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) looks to pass the ball during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies are off to one of their best starts, thanks in part to a balanced offensive attack and a defense that continues to be dominant, despite allowing over 40 points against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite that, though, avoiding a sluggish start on offense, the same way they did against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, will be key in this one.

The Gators proved that they might be putting things together this season, after taking down the Aggies' biggest rivals this past weekend, the Texas Longhorns. The record doesn't tell the whole story, and they have been in striking distance of multiple wins, despite their offensive problems that plagued them at the beginning of the year.

The Gators put up over 450 yards of offense on a defense expected to be one of the best in the country, and the Aggies will be tasked with stopping them in a balanced attack led by talented quarterback DJ Lagway.

The Aggies have their own offensive attack, though, including two of the top receivers in the country in KC Coneption and Mario Craver. The offensive line will need to play disciplined and give Marcel Reed time to find the open man downfield against a tough defensive front.

How to Watch No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Florida

Mario Craver, Texas A&M Aggies
Oct 4, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
  • Game Day: Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
  • Game Time: 6:00 p.m. CT
  • Location: Kyle Field (College Station, Texas)
  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network

Full Updated Texas A&M vs. Florida Betting Odds Via ESPN BET

  • Line: Texas A&M -7.5 (EVEN), Florida +7.5 (-120)
  • Over/Under: 46.5 (O -115, U -105)
  • Moneyline: Texas A&M -280, Florida +230

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER

