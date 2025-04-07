Shemar Stewart Addresses NFL Draft Criticisms: 'All About the Film!'
Few, if any, NFL Draft prospects have generated as much of a discussion as Texas A&M Aggies pass rusher Shemar Stewart.
On one hand, Stewart's athleticism incredibly impressive by any measure. At 6-5 and 267 pounds, he recorded a 4.59-second 40-yard dash, a 40-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot-11-inch broad jump.
On the other hand, Stewart's production in college leaves much to be desired. He had just 4.5 sacks in three seasons at A&M, exactly 1.5 each year. For someone with so much potential, his lack of production is puzzling to say the least.
Stewart has spoken with NFL teams about his stats, but to him, there's far more to him than just what's on the surface.
"Sometimes the stats don't tell the whole story," Stewart said at the combine, per ESPN. "It's all about the film. And when you look at the film, you can really see what's going on for the most part.
"I wasn't a sack-chasing warrior. I just wanted to become the best player for my team. And sometimes the stats don't show that. Sometimes, I have to play dead to rights, and sometimes I just couldn't finish or just couldn't get there in time."
When asked about his production, Stewart pointed to the Aggies' game plan and how they can force quick throws from opposing quarterbacks. As ESPN pointed out, they had a pressure rate of 40.3 percent (22nd in FBS) despite blitzing just 19.3 percent of the time (119th).
Additionally, Stewart's not the only prospect facing questions about his production. Georgia edge rusher Mykel Williams, another projected first-round pick, had just 14 sacks in his three years with the Bulldogs, including five in 2024. He told teams that he was "less than 60 percent" throughout much of 2024 after suffering an ankle injury in the season opener.
Arkansas' Landon Jackson, a likely Day 2 pick, had 16 sacks in three years with the Razorbacks but ended up blowing scouts away at the combine.
Stewart may take a bit of time to grow at the NFL level, but with his potential, he should be a worthwhile investment.