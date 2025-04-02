Texas A&M Aggies' Shemar Stewart Rises to Top 10 in Latest Mock Draft
Arguably no player has seen their NFL Draft stock rise over the past few weeks more than Texas A&M Aggies pass rusher Shemar Stewart.
While there are concerns about Stewart's production, as he had just 4.5 sacks in three seasons at A&M, his potential is sky-high. The Miami native showed what he could be at the NFL Scouting Combine in February, when he ran a 4.59-second 40-yard dash despite coming in at 6-5 and 267 pounds.
After that performance, Stewart went from being a projected late-mid first-round pick to most mock drafts having him in the top half of the first round. ESPN's Field Yates took it a step further, projecting Stewart to go at No. 9 overall to the New Orleans Saints in a new mock draft.
"I've said this about Stewart throughout the predraft process: The general manager who uses a high pick on him will need a lot of cachet," Yates wrote. "Stewart is a risky pick with exactly 1.5 sacks in each of his three collegiate seasons. Mickey Loomis fits that GM bill perfectly, though, and the Saints haven't been afraid of taking toolsy pass rushers in the first round in the past (including Payton Turner in 2021 and Marcus Davenport in 2018).
"This would be the ultimate big swing given Stewart's upside at the position. I see acceleration and power when I watch him play."
The Saints are in desperate need of young talent after years of being up against the salary cap, and their pass rush was average at best last season. If Stewart reaches his full potential, he could succeed Cam Jordan as the face of New Orleans' defense.
Of course, Stewart isn't the only Aggies edge rusher attracting interest ahead of the draft. Nic Scourton, who led the Aggies with five sacks last season after transferring in from Purdue, is also predicted to go in the first couple of rounds, with Yates projecting him to go to the Arizona Cardinals at No. 47 overall.
"This would be a rock-solid addition for Arizona at this point in the draft," Yates wrote. "Scourton has an advanced arsenal of pass-rush moves. While he had just five sacks last season at Texas A&M, he had 10 in 2023 at Purdue. And he's a great run defender."
Scourton may not have the insane athleticism that his counterpart does, but he has significantly better production at the collegiate level. In other words, he's probably a higher-floor, lower-ceiling type of prospect.
The 2025 NFL Draft takes place from April 24-26 in Green Bay, Wisc.