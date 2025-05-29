Shocking Injury Details Revealed About Texas A&M Aggies LB
There's a good reason that Texas A&M linebacker Scooby Williams was named the Defensive Newcomer of the Year at the team's awards last December.
Transferring to College Station from Florida, it didn't take long for Williams to become a fan favorite in College Station, whether it's his skill on the gridiron, or the fact that he shares a nickname with a famous cartoon character.
However, the now senior linebacker might have a new reason to be well-respected amongst the A&M fans, his toughness.
While speaking at the Austin Coach's Night at the Capital City A&M Club, Aggies head coach Mike Elko revealed that Williams had played through the entire 2024 season with a torn meniscus, which he suffered on the very first drive of the season in the opening loss against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
"One of the things that we didn't tell anybody about Scooby, because you can't tell this story is that on the first drive of the Notre Dame game, he tore his meniscus," Elko told the media. "Him and Taurean York make a really strong pair."
This astonishing detail further shows how impressive Williams' first season in maroon and white was, recording 43 total tackles (7.5 for loss), including two against his former team, the Florida Gators, recovering a fumble in the win over Arkansas, and even notching his first career interception in the Aggies' win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs last October.
Williams and junior linebacker Taurean York, like Elko said Wednesday, made quite the dynamic duo behind the Aggie defensive line, combining for 125 total tackles throughout the 2024 season.
In Williams' three seasons at Florida before coming to College Station, he recorded 70 total tackles with the Gators, half of them coming from Scooby alone.
It will be more than interesting to see what Williams' production looks like in 2025 with a healthy meniscus, because if he can put up the numbers he did last season with one good meniscus, who knows how dominant he would be with two.
Williams and the Aggies open up their 2025 season with a home defense of Kyle Field against the UTSA Roadrunners on Saturday, August 30.