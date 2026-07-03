South Carolina Commit Joshua Dobson Makes It Clear His Recruitment His Far From Over

The Texas A&M Aggies have had an offseason full of success on the 2027 recruiting trail, evident by a class that is currently ranked No. 1 this cycle.

But as fans know all too well, you can't win them all, though that certainly didn't stop the Aggie faithful from being surprised when five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson committed to South Carolina over Texas A&M earlier this week.

Seen as a near lock to commit to Texas A&M, Dobson spurned the Aggies for the Gamecocks. Fortunately, his comments immediately after announcing his decision strongly signal that Texas A&M still has a realistic chance at flipping Dobson's commitment at some point down the line.

Texas A&M's Door to Flip Joshua Dobson Remains Cracked Open

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In an interesting choice of words, Dobson made it clear right after choosing South Carolina that his recruitment will continue. The Aggies may have to win him back over with a larger NIL package, something that the Gamecocks appear to have been willing to do.

"Man, it feels great, but I think it's far from over. Obviously until I sign that dotted line, schools are still going to try and reach out to me," Dobson told Jordan Kaye of The State Newspaper. "But for now, I'm really 1,000 percent committed to the Gamecocks. ... I don't really think I'm gonna decommit."

Here's a look at the video:

Joshua Dobson explains his decision to commit South Carolina pic.twitter.com/FlAiHpY6Or — Jordan Kaye (@jordankaye_23) July 1, 2026

For South Carolina fans, this isn't exactly what you want your five-star commit to say right after making his decision. Credit to Dobson for being open and honest, but it's worth wondering why he chose to announce a commitment at all during the summer if things truly are "far from over."

On top of that, saying you "don't think" you will decommit is certainly an interesting choice of words.

Still, it's not often you see that kind of transparency from an elite high school recruit.

Perhaps it's a strategy to get more money from Texas A&M or another team, something that Dobson should hardly be criticized for as he looks to take full advantage of this opportunity.

Texas A&M fans quickly pointed to the possibility of South Carolina struggling once again this upcoming season, which could lead to the firing of head coach Shane Beamer.

If that happens, the door would be wide open for Dobson to decommit and choose Texas A&M at some point before signing day.

But for now, he's the headliner of South Carolina's 2027 recruiting class.

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