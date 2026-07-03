Where Texas A&M Turns To After Losing 5-Star Recruit Joshua Dobson to South Carolina

The Texas A&M Aggies are looking to continue building off the success the program found last season, and while the year might have ended in heartbreak, it showed that the Aggies are finding success in the new age of college football.

That success has already begun snowballing as head coach Mike Elko and his staff have put together the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the country so far for the 2027 cycle, and have shown no signs of letting that spot slip from their grasp.

Landing their pick of recruits left and right, the Aggies were spurred in their most recent recruiting battle by five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, who chose the South Carolina Gamecocks instead. Now, who could the coaching staff turn to after that decision?

Where the Aggies Go From Here

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. (1) runs the ball as Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Dezz Ricks (2) defends during the second half at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the Aggies, they have the No. 1 class in the country, built not only on having some of the top talent in the cycle but also on an incredibly deep class with multiple elite-level prospects at highly coveted positions. With that said, for Elko and his staff, Dobson would have been the fourth cornerback commitment of the cycle for the Aggies, pushing a crowded room together.

Dobson would have been the second Top 4 cornerback to commit to the Aggies, as he is ranked No. 1 at the position in the class, joining Raylaun Henry, the No. 4-ranked cornerback in the cycle. Outside of him, the Aggies have Hakim Frampton and Loia Valade, the No. 49 and No. 52-ranked cornerbacks in the class, respectively.

As far as who the Aggies turn to next, well, it might not be anyone else. The cornerback room is already three deep, and Dobson just would have been an extra cherry on top of the ice cream already built in College Station.

More importantly, though, Dobson might not be a done deal for the Gamecocks. After announcing his commitment yesterday to the Gamecocks, the North Carolina native had this to say.

“I think it’s long from over, obviously, until I sign that dotted line. But for now I’m really 1000% committed to the Gamecocks.”

With rumors of the deal being primarily NIL-driven for Dobson, and as signing day grows closer and closer, the Aggies might not be out of this one. With continued relationship building and potentially another stop on campus for a home game this fall, Elko and his staff could have a flip on their hands in the future.

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