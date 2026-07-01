Texas A&M Surprisingly Loses Major SEC Recruiting Battle For Top 10 Recruit

The Texas A&M Aggies are dominating on the recruiting trail, building a class that only rivals the program's historic class from the 2022 cycle.

For head coach Mike Elko, he is hoping to have a different outcome from the talent he is landing compared to the last historic class the Aggies had, and is showing no signs of slowing down when it comes to landing the premier talent from around the country.

However, the Aggies surprisingly missed out on five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson Thursday, as he committed to the South Carolina Gamecocks. He would have added to the embarrassment of riches in Texas A&M's No. 1 recruiting class in the country, as he is a top 10 prospect in the class and is viewed as a complete game-changer at the next level.

Texas A&M has been viewed as the favorite for Dobson leading up to his announcement but South Carolina came through with a key recruiting win.

Why Dobson is a Top 10 Recruit

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks off the field after defeating the Samford Bulldogs 48-0 in a game at Kyle Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dobson is one of the most hyped cornerbacks in the class, and ranks only behind the No. 2 player in the class, John Meredith. In his own right, though, he is the No. 2 cornerback in the class, the No. 1 prospect from North Carolina, and the No. 6 overall recruit in the country.

At 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, he certainly has the frame to be an impact player at the next level, and is excellent at using his frame to his advantage, especially against the taller receivers that are becoming the trend around the country.

He has flashed great football IQ, as well as elite footwork and hip turning. He needs to add some more muscle, which will develop at the college level, but has shown great acceleration and speed to keep up with vertical, downfield threats on the outside of the field.

Dobson Would Have Been Major Piece of Texas A&M's Future

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko takes the field prior to the game against the Miami Hurricanes during the first round of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The Aggies experienced a lot of turnover on the defensie side of the ball this season, but the defensive backs grouping is perhaps one of the oldest, and most veteran led on the roster. There are four freshman ahead of the 2027 season, compared to 10 upperclassman. with majority of the reps going to the older group.

For Dobson, there would have been some intense competition to see the field, and even more so based off what the Aggies decided to do in the transfer portal after the season. But given his skill set, and his high expectations, he could have worked his way into an early rotation.

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