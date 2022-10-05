A&M DB Antonio Johnson Details How Kyle Field Helps Aggies Prepare for Alabama

Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Antonio Johnson doesn't anticipate his team feeling the pressure from the opposing crowd on Saturday when the Aggies visit the top-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Last season, it was the electric atmosphere of Kyle Field that helped A&M knock off No. 1 Alabama 41-38. Now on the road, Johnson feels like the Aggies' experience behind the noise of their home crowd in College Station will carry over in the toughest game of the season against the rowdy fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Still, he's not putting the Tide's home-field advantage above A&M's just yet.

"I wholeheartedly feel like there is no better place to play than Kyle Feld," Johnson said. "... Going to other team's homes, I don't feel like it bothers us at much because we used to the noise."

Since A&M coach Jimbo Fisher arrived in 2018, the Aggies have accumulated a 23-5 record at Kyle Field.

However, that home-field advantage has been up and down this season. A&M was upset 17-14 at home by Appalachian State on Sept. 10 before squeaking out a 17-9 win over the 13th-ranked Miami Hurricanes at Kyle Field the following week.

"The atmosphere at Kyle Field can't be mimicked anywhere," Johnson said. "With noise and stuff like that, I feel like Kyle Field is the loudest field I've ever played at."

But to repeat the glory of last year's win over Alabama, Johnson and the Aggies will need to assure that it's the positive memories of times at Kyle Field that will carry over into Saturday's kickoff at 7 p.m. C.T.

