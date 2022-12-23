Former Texas A&M CB Denver Harris Commits To LSU

Former Texas A&M Aggies cornerback Denver Harris has a new home. And he'll be seeing the Aggies soon enough in a rematch.

Harris announced his intent to transfer to LSU for the 2023 season. Harris will have three years of eligibility remaining with the Tigers under second-year coach Brian Kelly.

The No. 2 cornerback prospect from SI All-American's top players, and the No. 7 overall prospect, Harris with the second-highest graded player from Texas A&M's record-setting recruiting class last December. Galena Park North Shore product was suspended twice for breaking team rules this season. He did not play against Miami and missed the final six games of the season.

Harris entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, along with offensive lineman P.J. Williams and receiver Chris Marshall. All three players were suspended indefinitely following a locker room incident after the Aggies' road loss to South Carolina.

Cornerback has become a position of need for Texas A&M in its season finale win over LSU. Smoke Bouie, Brian George, Denver Harris, Myles Jones and Josh Moten all announced their intent enter the transfer portal following the Aggies' first losing season since 2008. Meanwhile junior cornerback Jaylon Jones officially declared for the NFL draft.

Nickel defender Antonio Johnson also announced he would forgo his senior season to enter the draft as well. Currently, sophomores Tyreek Chappell and Deuce Harmon are the only players with starting experience in defensive coordinator D.J. Durkin's scheme.

Texas A&M received a sliver of hope with the addition of former North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes. Grimes, a former top defensive back prospect, elected to transfer despite a productive season on the Tar Heels defense.

In 12 games, Grimes totaled 36 tackles, seven pass breakups, and a forced fumble. In 2021, he started 13 games for the Tar Heels and recorded 47 tackles, and tied for fifth in the ACC with nine pass breakups.

For his efforts, Grimes earned an All-Atlantic Coastal Conference honorable mention. He was projected to be a top-50 selection for the 2023 draft prior to the start of the regular season.

Texas A&M also added three defensive backs in their 2023 recruiting, including SI99 cornerback Jayon Thomas. Listed as the No. 63 prospect, Thomas chose Texas A&M over LSU, Texas, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, and USC, among others.

The Aggies also picked up the commitments of La Grange (TX) cornerback Bravion Rogers and Shiner (TX) safety Dalton Brooks. Currently, the Aggies signed 17 players with the addition of Grimes, including eight on offense, seven on defense and one special teams player.

