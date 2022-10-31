Florida Dismisses Star Pass Rusher Prior To Matchup With Texas A&M

The Texas A&M Aggies are getting a bit of a boost from behind enemy lines entering Saturday's matchup against Florida. Sometimes, the Gator bites itself.

According to reports, Florida has dismissed star defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. prior to Saturday's game in College Station. The news was first reported by GatorsOnline.com.

Florida coach Billy Napier officially confirmed the report Monday morning before practice.

"Brenton, we've kind of decided to move on here," Napier said, per SI's Zach Goodall of AllGators.com. "I think that being a football player at the University of Florida is a privilege [and] there are certainly expectations that come with that. Obviously, he's done a lot of good things for the University of Florida and we wish him the best."

Cox led the Gators with eight tackles for loss and finished third on the roster in sacks (2). His best game came against then-No. 7 Utah in the season opener when he recorded 10 tackles (three solo), along with four pressures and a quarterback hurry.

A former top-tier recruit from Stockbridge, Ga., Cox initially committed to play for Georiga but elected to transfer following the 2018 season. In three years with the Gators, he recorded 118 total tackles, 32.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, and seven pass deflections.

Cox was expected to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft following the 2022 season. This year, the 6-4, 253-pound defender totaled 35 tackles, eight tackles for loss and two sacks.

The departure of Cox should benefit the Aggies in terms of pass protection. In Saturday's 31-28 loss to No. 11 Ole Miss, A&M allowed eight total pressures and two sacks while giving freshman quarterback Conner Weigman ample time to connect with receivers downfield.

Weigman, a highly-touted quarterback prospect from Cypress, completed 28 of 44 passes for 338 yards and four touchdowns in his first collegiate start. Weigman targeted seven different receivers and averaged 7.7 yards per pass. He also rushed for four yards on three carries.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Weigman would remain the starter moving forward following Saturday's loss. The change under center marks the third time this season the Aggies have made a switch.

"I look forward to seeing him play for us next week," Fisher said of Weigman. "I'm very comfortable with Conner playing and starting for us."

Kickoff Saturday from Kyle Field is set for 11 a.m.

