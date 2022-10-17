Will Texas A&M Have QB Haynes King Back For South Carolina?

COLLEGE STATION -- Barring a setback in practice this week, Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King should be back as QB1 for Saturday's matchup against South Carolina.

"He's ready," A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said Monday at his weekly press conference.

King suffered multiple hits in A&M's 24-20 loss to Alabama in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Oct. 8. Fisher said postgame that the redshirt sophomore was dealing with a foot injury that limited his ability to run, but fought through the pain to give the Aggies a chance at pulling off the upset.

The Aggies (3-3, 1-2 SEC) had the luxury of resting all of their players due to the bye week. King was at practice last week, but Fisher declined to say if he was a full participant.

King, the initial 2022 starter, took over for the injured Max Johnson (hand) in the fourth quarter of a 42-24 loss to Mississippi State on Oct. 1. While he did lead two scoring drives, the Longview native also tossed a pair of costly interceptions, one of which was returned for a 33-yard touchdown.

Against Alabama, results fared better. While turnovers remain a concern, King threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns against one interception. He also connected four times with Moose Muhammad III, Chase Lane, and Evan Stewart for "explosive plays" of 20-plus yards through the air.

"If you go back and you watch that film, he made a lot of plays," Fisher said of King. "He made plays in some tough situations and scenarios and kept us in it with his legs... a few mistakes here and there, but he still did some great things."

The Aggies are 7-0 against the Gamecocks as SEC cross-division rivals since 2014. Fisher has dominated the series over both Will Muschamp and Shane Beamer since 2018, outscoring South Carolina (4-2, 1-2 SEC) 148-46 in four appearances.

Fisher was asked if highly-touted freshman Conner Weigman from Bridgeland could earn a few series with the first-team offense against the Gamecocks. The fifth-year coach said that as of now, the plan is to roll with King, though he would feel comfortable with Weigman seeing reps if called upon.

"He’s practicing well, and Haynes is practicing well," Fisher said.

Kickoff from Williams-Brice Stadium is set for 6:30 p.m. CT

