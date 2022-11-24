Texas A&M Aggies 2022 Season Preview: LSU Tigers
The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the No. 5 LSU Tigers to College Station for the final game of the regular season on Saturday. With bow eligibility out of the question for A&M, the Aggies are aiming to exact some revenge after last year's 27-24 loss in Baton Rouge.
Current Aggie and former Tigers quarterback Max Johnson threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to give LSU a thrilling victory at home.
The victory was just one of nine wins that LSU has had over A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. The Tigers lead the all-time series 35-22-3 dating back to the first meeting in 1899.
LSU, after a 6-7 record, parted ways with coach Ed Orgeron just two years after winning a College Football Playoff title in 2019. The Tigers hired longtime Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly to replace him and have reaped the rewards, as LSU is set to play in the SEC title game against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 3.
LSU Tigers
2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 in SEC play)
Head Coach: Brian Kelly (first year at LSU)
Offensive Set: Multiple
Returning Starters: 3
The Tigers had one of the worst offenses based on total yardage in the SEC last season. LSU's was third-worst in the conference in offensive yards per game (373.5) and points scored per game (27.1).
A large majority of the Tigers' offensive production came from their passing offense, which averaged the fourth-most yards per game (264.2) in the SEC. The rushing attack was barely better than the pass-happy offense of Mississippi State, as LSU averaged the second-fewest rushing yards per game (109.3).
But this season, LSU has seen improvement from its offense, as the Tigers are averaging the seventh-most yards (437.9) in the SEC.
* Denotes returning starter.
Projected offensive starters
QB Jayden Daniels
RB John Williams
WR Kayshon Boutte*
WR Jaray Jenkins
WR Malik Nabers
TE Mason Taylor
LT Will Campbell
LG Miles Frazier
C Charles Turner III
RG Anthony Bradford
RT Emery Jones Jr.
Defensive Set: 3-3-5/Multiple
Returning defensive starters: 4
LSU's defense was just slightly below average in the SEC based on offensive yards allowed per game last season. The Tigers gave up the fifth-most offensive yards per game (372.2), passing yards per contest (234.9), and points per game (25.3).
The Tigers were average against the run, allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game last season (137.3).
But this season, Kelly's defense is allowing the fourth-fewest points per game (20) in the conference.
DE Ali Gaye
NT Jaquelin Roy
DT Mekhi Wingo
OLB BJ Ojulari*
LB Harold Perkins Jr.
LB Micah Baskerville
CB Mehki Garner
CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse
NB Greg Brooks
SS Major Burns
FS Jay Ward*
