Texas A&M Aggies 2022 Season Preview: LSU Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies will welcome the No. 5 LSU Tigers to College Station for the final game of the regular season on Saturday. With bow eligibility out of the question for A&M, the Aggies are aiming to exact some revenge after last year's 27-24 loss in Baton Rouge.

Current Aggie and former Tigers quarterback Max Johnson threw the go-ahead touchdown pass with 20 seconds left to give LSU a thrilling victory at home.

The victory was just one of nine wins that LSU has had over A&M since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2012. The Tigers lead the all-time series 35-22-3 dating back to the first meeting in 1899.

LSU, after a 6-7 record, parted ways with coach Ed Orgeron just two years after winning a College Football Playoff title in 2019. The Tigers hired longtime Notre Dame Fighting Irish coach Brian Kelly to replace him and have reaped the rewards, as LSU is set to play in the SEC title game against the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, Dec. 3.

LSU Tigers

2021 Record: 6-7 (3-5 in SEC play)

Head Coach: Brian Kelly (first year at LSU)

Offensive Set: Multiple

Returning Starters: 3

The Tigers had one of the worst offenses based on total yardage in the SEC last season. LSU's was third-worst in the conference in offensive yards per game (373.5) and points scored per game (27.1).

A large majority of the Tigers' offensive production came from their passing offense, which averaged the fourth-most yards per game (264.2) in the SEC. The rushing attack was barely better than the pass-happy offense of Mississippi State, as LSU averaged the second-fewest rushing yards per game (109.3).

But this season, LSU has seen improvement from its offense, as the Tigers are averaging the seventh-most yards (437.9) in the SEC.

* Denotes returning starter.

Projected offensive starters

QB Jayden Daniels

RB John Williams

WR Kayshon Boutte*

WR Jaray Jenkins

WR Malik Nabers

TE Mason Taylor

LT Will Campbell

LG Miles Frazier

C Charles Turner III

RG Anthony Bradford

RT Emery Jones Jr.

Defensive Set: 3-3-5/Multiple

Returning defensive starters: 4

LSU's defense was just slightly below average in the SEC based on offensive yards allowed per game last season. The Tigers gave up the fifth-most offensive yards per game (372.2), passing yards per contest (234.9), and points per game (25.3).

The Tigers were average against the run, allowing the seventh-fewest rushing yards per game last season (137.3).

But this season, Kelly's defense is allowing the fourth-fewest points per game (20) in the conference.

DE Ali Gaye

NT Jaquelin Roy

DT Mekhi Wingo

OLB BJ Ojulari*

LB Harold Perkins Jr.

LB Micah Baskerville

CB Mehki Garner

CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse

NB Greg Brooks

SS Major Burns

FS Jay Ward*

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here