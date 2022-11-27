Dynamic Play-Making of Devon Achane, Moose Muhammad III Leads Aggies to Upset vs. LSU: Notebook

The Texas A&M Aggies had one final chance at making the most of their 2022. It doesn't come much sweeter than having the chance to play spoiler, something the Aggies had a shot at with the No. 5 LSU Tigers marching into College Station.

The eye of the Tigers was heavily focused on a potential spot in the College Football Playoff. But in a matchup that has seen some thrilling games in the past, the Aggies provided another memorable finish with a resounding 38-23 upset win over LSU.

Here are three takeaways from the win:

Devon Achane ends season - and potentially A&M career - with a bang

The heart of the Aggies offense was all that and then some against LSU, as he posted a career-high in carries (38), rushing yards (215) and added two touchdowns. He single-handedly out-rushed the Tigers, who had just 187 rushing yards.

Achane's nine carries for 54 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive also included three third-down conversions as the Aggies took a 7-0 lead after he juked his way into the end zone. This dominance was just a glimpse of what was to come.

The Aggies leaned on their star running back - who entered the game injured - from start to finish. Achane had 18 carries for 119 yards heading into halftime, which was more than the entire LSU offense.

Achane consistently lowered his shoulder while keeping up the shiftiness and quick-cut ability that makes him special. He put a stamp on the game from the beginning and never looked back until his 24-yard run late in the fourth all but sealed the win.

Moose Muhammad III puts LSU on his poster

Muhammad III had back-to-back catches of 12 and 18 yards to begin the second quarter. He was quiet for the rest of the game ... until he wasn't.

While it was Achane that drove the offense, it was Muhammad's electric play-making that ultimately made a difference late and erased any real hope for the Tigers.

His one-handed 21-yard touchdown grab between two defenders was arguably the play of the season for the Aggies and gave them a 31-17 lead late in the third quarter.

After a three-and-out from LSU, Muhammad wasted no time adding to his highlight reel with a juggling 39-yard catch - once again between two defenders - that helped the Aggies move the chains on 3rd and 6.

Muhammad had five catches and led all receivers with 94 yards and a touchdown. A clear star receiver alongside Evan Stewart, Muhammad's sophomore season ended in style.

Conner Weigman QB1 in 2023?

Weigman continued to prove why he's deserving of being the starter heading into next season. He went 12 of 18 passing for 155 yards and two touchdowns while showing impressive poise, patience, and flashes of dual-threat ability. The numbers were far from eye-popping, but he stayed steady and played efficiently.

He started the game 7 of 7 passing, including five completions on a 15-play, 90-yard opening touchdown drive to show that the Aggies weren't here to get run over.



He also had a stumbling scramble on 3rd and 7 to extend A&M's drive into the red zone midway through the second quarter before he found tight end Donovan Green on a lob in the back of the end zone to give the Aggies a 17-10 lead right before halftime. Despite being pressured



The Aggies didn't need Weigman to do much, as they relied on the legs of Achane. But he made the necessary deep throws to Muhammad III and played turnover-free football. This is all you could ask for if you're A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, as he seems to have his starter for next season.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Subscribe to the Texas A&M Aggies Daily Blitz Podcast!

Hey 12th Man! Want to see the Aggies in action? Get your Texas A&M game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Click Here to Subscribe to the All Aggies Newsletter

Want even more Texas A&M Aggies News? Check out the SI.com team page here