Alabama Crimson Tide Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

The question entering the week for Texas A&M was how can it contain Heisman Trophy quarterback Bryce Young. The question at the halfway point before Saturday's kickoff now is will the junior play?

Young suffered an AC sprain on his throwing shoulder in Saturday's 49-26 win over Arkansas. Alabama coach Nick Saban said the projected top quarterback prospect will be "day-to-day" throughout the week and the team would monitor his status before ruling active or inactive.

A win for the Aggies?

After watching Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M (2-3, 1-1 SEC) pick up the 41-38 victory at Kyle Field last October, the streak had officially come to an end. Saban lost to a protege, the Tide (5-0, 2-0 SEC) lost to an unranked opponent. By December, Alabama was back in the College Football Playoff as SEC Champs while A&M struggled to close out games, finishing with an 8-4 record on the season.

Since that October night at Kyle Field, things have soured between the two coaches as comments, accusations and a bit of name-calling have flooded the chatter surrounding the conference. From "buying your recruiting class" to "we're done" messages, the tension between the two coaches is tighter than the strings that hold speakers in the stadium.

In the history of his 15-year tenure at Alabama, Saban has only suffered back-to-back losses to a team twice, coming against LSU (2010-11) and Ole Miss (2014-15). Will Saturday mark the third time for Saban if Young can't play?

Be sure to stick with AllAggies.com as we preview every as

QB Bryce Young

Young hasn't been his Heisman-self this season, but he still is one of the x-factors for Alabama's offensive success. In Week 2 against Texas, his 21-yard run in the closing minute catapulted the Tide over the critics looking for an upset, helping set up a game-winning field goal from Will Reichard.

Young has thrown for at least 173 yards per game and one touchdown per game this season. One of the biggest areas of weakness has been his turnovers. This season, Young has totaled three interceptions and two fumbles. He also has been inconsistent at times finding the end zone once inside the 20-yard line.

Through five games, Young has completed 67.2 percent of his throws for 1,202 yards and 14 touchdowns. Prior to exiting Saturday's game, Young went 7-of-13 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown against one interception.

QB Jalen Milroe

He might not play. He also might start. That's where Saban is right now with the quarterback status entering the weekend. The good news for Alabama is that Milroe can be effective and more than a one-trick pony.

Entering the game during the second quarter, Milroe utilized his legs to keep drives alive when the passing attack stalled. Then, in the third quarter, the Katy, Texas native took off for a 77-yard run, igniting life back into the Tide's offense.

Milroe finished Saturday 4-of-9 passing for 65 yards and a touchdown. He also totaled 91 yards on six carries and scored during the second quarter.

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

When preparing for Gibbs, think of Alvin Kamara. A running back by trade, Kamara has become one of the NFL's top weapons due to his receiving skills. It's the same thing for the Georgia Tech transfer now in Alabama's backfield.

Gibbs has totaled 378 rushing yards off 43 attempts this season. He also has 19 catches for 207 yards and has averaged 10.9 yards per reception. And prior to his 209-yard rushing performance on Saturday, Gibbs had only recorded 172 rushing yards, meaning most of his work came as a receiver over a runner.

The Crimson Tide will often deploy running back Jase McClellan on run-only plays, meaning that if Gibbs is on the field, the Aggies should be looking for him out of the backfield as a receiver. In three different games, Gibbs has registered at least three catches for 43 yards and scored a touchdown.

WR Traeshon Holden

While Alabama doesn't have a go-to receiver in its midst, it does feature role-players. One of the biggest — mentally and physically — is Holden, a 6-3, 214-pounder from Florida who has emerged as one of the more consistent options.

Holden has been far from perfect, but Young has made him a receiver to watch. He's finished with at least two catches in every game and has scored a touchdown in three appearances. Holden also has been a quality target in the red zone, scoring three of his four touchdowns from inside the 15.

TE Cameron Latu

Inexperienced quarterbacks often lean on tight ends as security blankets. Latu might be gearing up for the game of his life Milroe starts Saturday in front of a packed Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Latu this season has averaged 10.6 yards per catch. In the three games he's been active, the senior has registered at least three catches for 27 yards. His best performance came against Louisiana-Monroe in Week 3 when he recorded three catches for 51 yards.

Latu has also improved as a blocker over the past three seasons, helping players such as Brian Robinson Jr. and Najee Harris surpass the 1,000-yard marker.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here