While at SEC spring meetings in Destin, Fla. on Wednesday, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher seemingly put an end to his feud with Alabama coach Nick Saban. Or is at least just done talking about it.

“It’s over with, we’re done talking about it,” he said, per The Athletic’s Seth Emerson. “We have a lot more pressing needs than our arguments.”

The two coaches began their feud May 19 when Saban alleged the Aggies got the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class by paying players through their use of NIL partnerships. After Saban’s initial comments, Fisher called a press conference to respond and ripped the Alabama coach. He called Saban a “narcissist” and insinuated that Saban has not followed NCAA rules in the past.

“Some people think they’re God,” Fisher said. “Go dig into how God did his deal. You may find out about a guy, a lot of things you don’t want to know. We build him up to be the czar of football. Go dig into his past.”

During the press conference, Fisher said Saban had called him but he didn’t answer and added “we’re done.” After the press conference, Saban apologized for singling out Fisher during an interview on ESPNU radio’s Off-Campus.

It doesn’t appear the two have patched things up since arriving at SEC meetings but they’re both apparently done answering questions about it.

"I didn't really say that anybody did anything wrong," Saban said Tuesday, per 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello. “I’ve said everything I’m going to say about this. I should have never mentioned any individual institutions, as I’ve said before.”

More CFB Coverage: