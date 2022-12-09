How does one replace the production on Devon Achane?

Rueben Owens is a start.

Texas A&M might not be at its peak following a whirlwind year that included the top recruiting class in the nation and a 5-7 season. Still, a light at the end of the tunnel appeared Wednesday when the Aggies added one of the premier prospects of the 2023 class.

Owens is the light. He could be the bell cow back when he arrives on campus in January. And while time will ultimately present a better picture, the Aggies have their long-term replacement in Achane.

A building block for the future.

Owens had committed to Louisville earlier this summer, making him the second-highest-rated recruit in the program's history. Initially, Texas came calling with an offer in hopes of making him Bijan Robinson's long-term stand-in, but the Cardinals presented an offer he couldn't refuse.

All that changed on Monday when Cardinals coach Scott Satterfield announced he would be leaving Louisville to take over for Luke Fickell at Cincinnati. Owens, a native of El Campo (TX), mulled over his options for 48 hours, ultimately electing to re-enter his name on the recruiting trail.

Owens had offers left on the table. At the height of his recruitment, the 5-11, 190-pound bruiser was being courted by nearly every major program in the country, including Notre Dame, Ohio State, Alabama, Oklahoma and others.

In the end, the Aggies won the Owens race like Jessie. Owens officially pledged his commitment to the program on Wednesday evening, mere hours after Achane announced his intent to forgo his senior year and enter the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Aggies offense under Fisher is predicated on having a dynamic lead running back. Achane finished with a career-best 1,102 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns this past season. Before Achane took over the title of RB1, Isaiah Spiller claimed the spot for three seasons, surpassing 1,000 yards in both 2020 and 2021.

In four of Fisher's five seasons, the Aggies have produced at least one 1,000-yard runner, including Trayveon Williams, who broke Texas A&M's single-season rushing record during Fisher's inaugural season with 1,760 yards.

The departure of Achane not only leaves a hole in terms of proven talent but also production. The junior recorded 53.5 percent of the Aggies' rushing attempts (190). Amari Daniels and Le'Veon Moss, two runners who are expected back with the team next season, combined for 63 carries this season, and totaled 314 yards and a touchdown.

This isn't to say that Moss and Daniels won't match Achane's production. In reality, Fisher could elect to go back to his 2021 roots where the carries between Achane and Spiller were distributed more evenly. Spiller, who currently is closing out his rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers, rushed for 1,011 yards on 179 carries, while Achane totaled 910 yards on 130 attempts.

Owens can be the ace in the whole. His combination of size, footwork and open-field speed could allow him to produce coming out of the gate. This past season with the Ricebirds, Owens rushed for 1,781 yards along with 26 total touchdowns.

For his career, Owens surpassed 7,000 yards in three seasons and scored 101 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 489 yards and four scores.

The Aggies have a young foundation already in place. Quarterback Conner Weigman and receiver Evan Stewart look to be the SEC's next rising duo in the passing game. Kam Dewberry should start at one of the interior offensive line spots, while Noah Thomas and Donovan Green should complement Stewart in the passing game.

The Aggies need depth at running back after the transfer of LJ Johnson. They're also in need of a difference-maker between the tackles. Owens can provide that.

And that might only be the start.

