New Cincinnati Coach Scott Satterfield Won’t Coach Either Team in Fenway Bowl

Scott Satterfield was introduced as Cincinnati’s new football coach on Monday afternoon, replacing Luke Fickell, who left for Wisconsin last week.

Satterfield, who has spent the past four seasons as the coach of Louisville, left the Cardinals unexpectedly in a deal that came together quickly Sunday night.

The odd wrinkle in this transition for Satterfield is that his former team, Louisville, plays his new team, Cincinnati, in the Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17.

Satterfield, who is now fronting the opponent of the team that he coached all season, has decided to step aside from bowl preparation with his new school.

“It’s kind of a weird situation, Cincinnati playing Louisville in the bowl game,” Satterfield said, per Justin Williams of The Athletic. “… I told both teams I’ve removed myself from the bowl game.”

Satterfield just concluded a 7–5 season with Louisville, earning the Cardinals their third bowl berth in four seasons under Satterfield.

“This is kind of awkward,” Satterfield said, per Williams. “That’s why I’m stepping away from anything with bowl prep. … I’m going to be hosting families and recruits. Now, we may be sitting in front of a TV and watching it.”

Satterfield went 25–24 in 49 games at Louisville, including 1–1 in bowl games.