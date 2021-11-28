Aggies Potentially Find Future No. 1 Wideout In LSU Loss

BATON ROUGE, La. -- If Saturday night in Tiger Stadium was an indication of the future role of Moose Muhammad III at Texas A&M, the future is bright.

The freshman wideout from North Carolina has seen reps sporadically in SEC play throughout 2021 . A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said following a 52-3 win over Prairie View A&M that his reps could increase in the season finale against LSU.

They did. The No. 15 Aggies (8-4, 4-4 SEC) came up short in the 27-24 loss to the Tigers (6-6, 3-5 ), but the wide receiver could be in better hands going forward.

What was viewed as a weakness all year might be considered a strength come next fall.

"Moose has been playing spectacular over the last few games," A&M wide receiver Jalen Preston said. "He's been catching everything. He's a spectacular player."

Down 10-0 with late in the first half, A&M finally found the end zone. Zach Calzada fired a 13-yard score to Muhammed, who beat man coverage matchup for his fourth touchdown of the season.

Muhammad would come up big once more in the third quarter. On second down, Calzada found the wideout across the middle for a gain of 39 and putting the Aggies inside LSU's 20.

The sophomore QB would target his receiver on second and third down, but to no avail. A&M would settle for a 33-yard field goal from Seth Small to make it 17-10.

That wasn't the only area Muhammed excelled inside of Death Valley. With normal return man Ainias Smith dealing with a toe injury, Fisher looked to Muhammed to handle returns.

He tallied three returns for 21 yards, including a 15-yard pickup that helped set up Preston touchdown.

"Moose did a good job in punt return, we're very confident in him," Fisher said. "We just wanted to take a load of (Ainias) so he could play more on offense."

Health at the receiver position has been a concern all season. Veterans Chase Lane and Caleb Chapman did not travel for the team's final game. Fellow freshman Demond Demas suffered a season-ending foot injury prior to the win over Prairie View A&M.

Muhammad had two touchdowns in the lopsided victory. Reps shouldn't be a issue for the emerging target next season.

"There's nowhere else but for him to go up from here," Preston said.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here