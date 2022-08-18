Aggies DT Walter Nolen Among Top Freshman in Best Position This Season

There might not be a more interesting team in college football this season than the Texas A&M Aggies. Coming off an 8-4 season last year, the Aggies are looking to finally take the next step into SEC title contention.

It isn't too far fetched to assume they are ready to do so, however, especially following their historic 2022 recruiting class that Jimbo Fisher and his staff were able to put together.

While the Aggies loaded 2022 class did include plenty of talent along the defensive line, Nolen could very well demand the most playing time early. Bleacher Report sees this as well, as they would include Nolen in their top freshman in the best position for key roles ahead of the season.

For an Aggies' team looking for help along the defensive line this season, a player of Nolen's caliber could easily come in and make an immediate impact. If he plays up to his potential early for the Aggies, the defensive line could easily become one of the strengths for Texas A&M.

There is no telling if the Aggies will truly compete with the likes of Alabama or Georgia in the SEC this season, but if Nolen can improve then that will be a major win for Texas A&M. As the Aggies continue to build towards the future under Fisher, Nolen will serve as an anchor to build around on defense.

