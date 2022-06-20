Where Will Texas A&M Go Bowling in 2022?

Part of the college football offseason, as fans find themselves reading any football content they can find, are early projections. While the preseason rankings and bowl projections that come out in June often don't come to fruition, in the long run, they are still fun to look at.

However, there are not many teams in college football that have such a varying set of expectations ahead of the season as the Texas A&M Aggies. Some analysts have them contending for a spot in the College Football Playoffs while others have them just missing a New Year's Six Bowl.

In the most recent 247Sports projection though, the Aggies are slated to find themselves playing in a New Year's Six bowl. According to 247Sports, the Aggies will earn a Cotton Bowl bid to take on the Houston Cougars.

The Cotton Bowl, when not in the College Football Playoff rotation, features the best Group of Five team and an at-large team from the Power Five.

With the Cougars likely to be the best Group of Five team, and the Aggies likely being an SEC contender but not quite getting past Alabama, this is a matchup that makes a lot of sense to project this early.

While there is no telling where things end come January, a matchup between the Aggies and Cougars would be appointment television.

