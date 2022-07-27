Aggies P Nik Constantinou Named to Ray Guy Award Watch List

There are few positions in football that are more underrated than the punter. At times they receive little to no attention, especially if their teams offense is potent enough to where they rarely see the field.

However, having an elite punter on your roster can completely take over a game when said offense stalls, using booming punts to flip the field for the defense. Luckily for the Texas A&M Aggies, one of the best punters in college football is on their team.

Nik Constantinou, hailing from Melbourne, Australia, is entering his third year with the Aggies looking to continue being a gamechanger on special teams. Ahead of his third season, Constantinou was named to the Ray Guy Award Watch List on Wednesday morning.

As a sophomore, Constantinou averaged a whopping 46.61 yards per punt, which ed the SEC and landed him in the top 10 nationally. He would boot 19 50-plus yards while landing 22 punts inside the opponents' 20-yard line.

Following his impressive 2021 season, which saw him earn All-SEC Second Team honors, Constantinou was named to the Preseason All-SEC First Team as the starting punter.

Previously named a semifinalist for the Ray Guy Award in 2020, Constantinou has come close to winning the award once before. Now he will enter the 2022 season as a possible favorite to win the award, looking to do so with some monstrous punts.

