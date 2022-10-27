Skip to main content

Ole Miss Defensive Players to Watch vs. Texas A&M

Three defensive players for the Rebels that could give the Aggie offense trouble on Saturday.

It is no secret that the Texas A&M Aggies have struggled mightily on offense this season, and will look to turn things around this weekend against an Ole Miss Rebels defense that has struggled at points this season. 

The Rebels, who enter at 7-1, have allowed opponents to put up 365 yards of total offense per game. Not only have they allowed teams to put up yards in bunches, but they struggled against two of the better offenses they've faced, allowing Auburn and LSU, who was their lone loss, to score 34 and 45 points respectively.

Whether or not the Aggies can put up that many points to keep up with the Rebels is yet to be seen, but if they want any shot at staying in the game on Saturday they'll have to make it happen. 

Here at AllAggies.com, we will be providing an in-depth look at the Ole Miss roster ahead of the Aggies' matchup on Saturday. Having looked at the offensive side of the ball yesterday, today we turn to the defense. 

Now, here are three key defensive players that could make life difficult for the Aggie offense come Saturday. 

Linebacker Troy Brown

Rebels' linebacker Troy Brown leads Ole Miss in tackles this season, recording 60 total tackles through eight games. As well, he is tied for the team lead in pass deflections with four, showing that he can play downhill to fit the run and is also reliable in coverage. 

Safety AJ Finley

Leading the way for the Rebels in the secondary has been safety AJ Finley, who is second on the team in tackles with 55, 30 of which are solo. Finley leads the Rebels in interceptions as well with two, helping slow opponents down through the air while also not shying away from tackling ball carriers. 

Defensive End Jared Ivey

While Jared Ivey has not recorded as many tackles as Finley or Brown this season, with only 19.5 recorded so far through eight games, he has made his presence felt in the backfield. Ivey leads the Rebels in sacks with 4.5 while also recording two forced fumbles. 

