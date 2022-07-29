Way-Too-Early Staff Predictions: Texas A&M vs. Ole Miss

There might not be a team in college football in 2022 with higher expectations than the Texas A&M Aggies, depending on who you ask. After signing a historic 2022 recruiting class, the Aggies appear primed to take another step on their quest to be true SEC contenders.

Doing so, however, is far easier said than done. If they truly want to be considered an SEC contender, winning games like their Week 9 matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels are a must. The Rebels are by no means a pushover but if you want to compete with the big boys, winning tough games matter.

Last season the Aggies were unable to do so as they were handed a 29-19 road loss by the Rebels. In the loss the Aggies would give up 504 yards of total offense as the Rebel offense had no trouble moving the ball on the Aggie defense.

While there will be new faces across the board for the Rebels on offense, namely at quarterback and running back, under coach Lane Kiffin there offense will always be primed to be deadly. If their defense can show up again then this could be a long game for the Aggies.

This week we have offered an in-depth look at the Ole Miss Rebels as a part of our weekly way too early season preview series. Now, the AllAggies staff will offer their way too early predictions for the Aggies game against the Rebels.

Matt Galatzan - Managing Editor and Publisher

The Aggies will have revenge on their mind when the Rebels come to College Station, and should be one of the premier games of Week 9.

Last season, the Rebels dominated the Aggies for most of the game, and while the score didn't indicate as much, the Aggies surely felt it. However, much of the Rebels roster is turned over from last year, and the crowd at Kyle Field could cause issues for Lane Kiffin and Co.

Ultimately, I think this game comes down to quarterback play, and I think the Aggies will have the edge there.

Texas A&M 27, Ole Miss 24

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

Last season in Oxford, Zach Calzada struggled late. He tossed a pair of interceptions in the second half, including one that would be returned for a 52-yard touchdown by A.J. Finley with only minutes left on the clock.

The Aggies return a more stable offensive line. Max Johnson or Haynes King should be in midseason stride at the point. And while the Rebels added a plethora of talent via the transfer portal, A&M isn't lacking in the skills department. Add in the fact that the game is in College Station, there's little reason for worry.

Texas A&M 35, Ole Miss 24

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

Last season the Rebels absolutely shredded the Aggie defense like a hot knife through butter. With 247 passing yards and 257 rushing yards the Rebels did whatever they wanted on offense. However, with a new quarterback and running back leading the way, their offense could take a step back this season. This game will be a shootout throughout, however the Aggies will do just enough in the end to leave with the marquee victory.

Texas A&M 35, Ole Miss 31

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Well, I'm going to guess that Aggie fans don't have anything to throw at Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin, unlike Tennessee fans (they have much more rooted issues with their former coach). Both the Rebels and the Aggies could be quarterbacked by transfers by this time. Still, this game really comes down to defense for me, and based on the past couple of seasons, I have more trust in the Aggies' ability to slow down Ole Miss than the other way around.

Texas A&M 27, Ole Miss 24

Michael Gresser - Staff Writer

Despite acquiring Jaxson Dart out of the transfer portal, the Ole Miss Rebels are far from finding their answer at quarterback to replace Matt Corral. The Rebels will still have a high-powered offense, especially with Zach Evans in the backfield, but there are question marks littered throughout the roster.



I expect a big drop-off for the Rebels defensively with D.J. Durkin now calling plays for the Aggies. The Texas A&M line of scrimmage talent will be no match for the Rebels in this Week 9 contest. The Aggies cruise to victory at home.

Texas A&M 34, Ole Miss 26

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here