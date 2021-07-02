TAMU's Ainias Smith Pledges To Give Percentage Of NIL Money To Teammates

Ainias Smith is a do-it-all weapon for Texas A&M's offense. In 2021, he'll be doing it all for his teammates when it comes to spreading the goods.

Smith posted to social media Friday at thanks to the new NIL ruling, he will give part of his earnings towards his teammates. While a percentage of the profit will be kept for himself, the wide receiver/running back also wants his team to have some of the money earned.

Currently, Smith does not have any endorsements lined up. As one of the premier players in College Station, expect that to change in the coming weeks.

Last season, Smith played double duty as a secondary running back and wide receiver for Jimbo Fisher's offense. He finished the season fourth on the ground with 293 rushing yards and four touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry.

As a receiver, he was the go-to option for Kellen Mond, leading the Aggies with 43 catches for 564 yards and six scores. He also took over on return duties, recording 447 yards between kickoffs and punts.

Smith is expected to see his role expand once more as he enters his junior season. Overall, his game is reminiscent to that of Florida's Kadarius Toney, who play a role in both the Gators' run and passing attack last fall.

Toney recorded 191 yards off 19 carries as a runner and another 978 yards the Gators' leading receiver. He was drafted by the New York Giants as the No. 20 pick last April.

A&M is looking to build off a 9-1 season that culminated in an Orange Bowl victory over North Carolina. Smith will be utilized for his speed in the open-field and vision as one of the key offensive players.

That likely will draw sponsors around College Station. When Smith gets paid though, all the Aggies will.

