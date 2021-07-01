Texas A&M Rises to No. 6 In SI All-American's 2022 Recruiting Class Rankings

After an influx of commitments in June, Texas A&M's 2022 recruiting class is developing into one of the nation's best

The Texas A&M Aggies are off to a tremendous start in the 2022 recruiting class, landing 10 commitments to date, including their potential quarterback of the future in Bridgeland (Cypress, TX) quarterback Connor Weigman.

The Aggies have been so successful, in fact, that they are now challenging the likes of Georgia and LSU for the bragging rights of the top recruiting class in the SEC.

On Thursday, the Aggies' efforts got some much-deserved recognition when they rose at the No. 6 overall spot in SI All-American's 2022 recruiting class rankings.

From SI All-American:

The Aggies are rollin' on the recruiting trail with key visitor momentum, but also commitment list movement in the last month on the defensive side of the ball. Safety Jarred Kerr and linebackers Ish Harris and Martrell Harris jumped on board in the last week, alone.

A&M debuted at the No. 9 spot in the rankings on June 1, moving up three spots thanks in no small part to an explosive month on the trail.

The Aggies momentum began on January 17, when Katy (Katy, TX) EDGE Malick Sylla committed to the program, followed closely by the Dickinson (Dickinson, TX) pair of tight end Donovan Green and offensive tackle PJ Williams on January 21.

February was also a successful month for the Aggies, when Weigman kicked things off with his pledge on February 4, followed quickly by a commitment from Eaton (Haslet, TX) offensive tackle, Hunter Erb on February 6.

That momentum continued later into the month with commitments from Clear Springs (League City, TX) wide receiver Noah Thomas on February 17, and Katy (Katy, TX) cornerback Bobby Taylor on February 24.

June, however, was the biggest month of the year for Texas A&M to date, with the Aggies landing pledges from The Woodlands (The Woodlands, TX) linebacker Martrell Harris on June 20, as well as wide receiver/safety, Jarred Kerr and 2023 QB Eli Holstein on June 25.

Finally, the Aggies wrapped up the month of June by landing a commitment from coveted 2022 Pilot Point (Pilot Point, TX) linebacker Ish Harris, who chose the Aggies over Texas, Miami, Michigan, and Oklahoma.

You can view the entire list of the Aggies 2022 commits below:

OT Hunter Erb - Eaton (Haslet, TX)

TE Donovan Green - Dickinson (Dickinson, TX)

LB Ish Harris - Pilot Point (Pilot Point, TX)

LB Martrell Harris - The Woodlands (The Woodlands, TX)

WR/S Jarred Kerr - Lexington (Lexington, TX)

EDGE Malick Sylla - Katy (Katy, TX)

CB Bobby Taylor - Katy (Katy, TX)

WR Noah Thomas - Clear Springs (League City, TX)

QB Connor Weigman - Bridgeland (Cypress, TX)

OT PJ Williams - Dickinson (Dickinson, TX)

