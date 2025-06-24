Texas A&M Aggies to Distribute $18 Million in NIL Across Six Sports
Collegiate athletics will never be the same.
Following the approval of the $2.8 billion settlement in the House v. NCAA case, universities are now allowed to enter revenue-sharing agreements with their student athletes. Texas A&M Aggies athletic director Trev Alberts announced the Aggies’ plan for the new age, according to TexAgsLive on X.
The university will distribute $18 million across football, men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and volleyball to share with the student athletes. Prior to the settlement, the athletes’ only source of income could be through name, image and likeness-related deals.
On top of the revenue-related changes, the settlement brought roster and scholarship changes. One of the newest changes are set roster limits. Most notably, baseball is limited to 34 roster spots, men’s and women’s basketball are both capped at 15, football at 105, softball at 25 and volleyball at 18.
Another change came to the amount of scholarships each sport is allowed. Baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, volleyball and softball all can afford to have every player on scholarship, while football is only allowed 85 scholarships to distribute across its 105-player roster.
With the new costs looming, Alberts announced a plan to save nearly $9 million. The plan includes budget cuts to sports teams, workforce “right-sizing” and decreased variable expenses tied to the numner of student athletes.
The uncertainty faced since the beginning of the NIL era has been a challenge all of college sports has had to navigate.
"An unregulated market that we've lived in the last three to four years is not in the best interest of anybody, including the student-athletes,” Alberts said on Monday.
Alberts was quick to formulate a plan and has a clear vision for the future of the program.
“... You first put as the North Star: ‘What is in the best long-term interest of Texas A&M and Texas A&M athletics?’ Period," Alberts said. "This is not 'What's in the best interest of Trev Alberts or any other individual or organization.' It has to be, ‘This is about Texas A&M.'"