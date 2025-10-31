Texas A&M WR Mario Craver Lands 2 More NIL Deals Amid Career Season
Mike Elko and the No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies hit the jackpot in the transfer portal over the offseason when they steered wide receiver Mario Craver to College Station, but few likely believed that a season like what he's having now would be waiting in the wings.
Now second in the SEC in receiving yards, Craver has already surpassed the A&M team lead from last year in terms of the stat, and he and fellow transfer wideout KC Concepcion are both on pace to give the Maroon and White not one, but two 1,000-yard receivers in the 2025 season, this coming just one year after the team's two leading receivers couldn't even combine for that amount put together.
And now, in the ever-growing age of NIL deals and revenue shares, Craver has seemed to have landed another payday.
Craver Signs NIL Deal With Panini America, C4 Energy
On Wednesday afternoon, Pete Nakos of On3 Sports announced on his official X page that Craver had signed NIL deals with both Panini America and C4 Energy.
Panini America is a subsidiary of the Panini Group, an Italian company that specializes in produced trading cards, as well as books, comics, magazines, etc.
The company produces cards for collegiate sports, as well as many professional leagues, such as the NFL, FIFA, NASCAR, NBA, and the UFC, and is operated out of Irving, TX.
The company was founded in 1961 by brothers Benito and Giuseppe Panini.
C4 Energy is a brand of energy drinks that is owned by Nutrabolt, which is headquartered in the Austin area, and was founded in 2018, and has collaborated with Starburst and Skittles to make flavors based off of the popular candies, and is also the official energy drink partner of the WWE, as well as the Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Miami Heat of the NBA.
Maybe the drink is the catalyst for Craver's insane speed that he has shown in the 2025 season, which has been highlighted by an 86-yard touchdown catch against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish that saw Craver spin away from two defenders and scamper untouched down the sideline to the end zone in the midst of a remarkable 207-yard night.
Through eight games played on the season, Craver has amassed 40 catches for 716 yards and four touchdowns, and has also run the ball six times for 65 yards, one of the carries resulting in a seven-yard touchdown against his old buddies from Starkville.
Craver will look to keep up his elite production as the Aggies travel to Columbia, MO to take on the Missouri Tigers next Saturday.