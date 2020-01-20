Tannehill named to AFC Pro Bowl Roster

COLLEGE STATION - Although far from young, Ryan Tannehill hung with the best in the AFC this season. One of the top pocket passers from Week 6 on, the former Texas A & M quarterback instrumented the struggling Tennessee Titans from a 2-4 season to an AFC Championship appearance.

It looks like he'll be rewarded for his efforts after all.

The Titans announced that Tannehill will now head to Orlando later this week to represent the AFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl. He will take the place of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.

Tannehill will be the fourth Titans' player to represent the team in Orlando this coming weekend. He joins defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, punter Brett Kern and NFL-leading rusher Derrick Henry. This will be the 31-year-old's first Pro Bowl in his eight-year career.

As the Titans' starter, Tannehill would throw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. In the postseason, the former top 10 pick would go 36-of-60 for 369 passing yards and five touchdowns. He would also score a touchdown on the ground.

During his time in College Station, Tannehill played a variety of positions, including quarterback and wide receiver. As a pass-catcher for Mike Sherman's offense, Tannehill would collect 112 receptions for 1,596 yards and 10 touchdowns. Under center, he would throw for 5,450 yards, 42 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. The Miami Dolphins would select him with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday at the Camping World Stadium for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff. The game will be nationally televised on ABC and ESPN.