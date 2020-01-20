AggieMaven
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Recruiting

Tannehill named to AFC Pro Bowl Roster

Cole Thompson

COLLEGE STATION - Although far from young, Ryan Tannehill hung with the best in the AFC this season. One of the top pocket passers from Week 6 on, the former Texas A&M quarterback instrumented the struggling Tennessee Titans from a 2-4 season to an AFC Championship appearance. 

It looks like he'll be rewarded for his efforts after all. 

The Titans announced that Tannehill will now head to Orlando later this week to represent the AFC in the 2020 Pro Bowl. He will take the place of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who will face the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV. 

Tannehill will be the fourth Titans' player to represent the team in Orlando this coming weekend. He joins defensive tackle Jurrell Casey, punter Brett Kern and NFL-leading rusher Derrick Henry. This will be the 31-year-old's first Pro Bowl in his eight-year career. 

As the Titans' starter, Tannehill would throw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. In the postseason, the former top 10 pick would go 36-of-60 for 369 passing yards and five touchdowns. He would also score a touchdown on the ground.

During his time in College Station, Tannehill played a variety of positions, including quarterback and wide receiver. As a pass-catcher for Mike Sherman's offense, Tannehill would collect 112 receptions for 1,596 yards and 10 touchdowns. Under center, he would throw for 5,450 yards, 42 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. The Miami Dolphins would select him with the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. 

Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday at the Camping World Stadium for a 2:00 p.m. kickoff. The game will be nationally televised on ABC and ESPN. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aggies Adds FSU's Rushing as DB's Coach

The Aggies have their new DB's coach

Cole Thompson

Former A&M Quarterback Uncertain of NFL Future

Maybe Ryan Tannehill won't remain in College Station

Cole Thompson

Former A&M Tight End Scores Touchdown in NFC Championship loss

Jace Sternberger will remember his first touchdown

Cole Thompson

Recap: School Record in 3's Lead to Gamecock Victory Over Aggies

A new record for South Carolina leads to a victory at home

Cole Thompson

Live Updates: South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Let's keep you up to date with everything going on in College Station

Cole Thompson

Locked on Aggies: Is 2020 the Year for Texas A&M?

Year 3 better be it for Jimbo Fisher

Cole Thompson

Improvement Transforming New Culture for Texas A&M Basketball

Buzz Williams has the Aggies looking for a brighter day.

Cole Thompson

Top Players to Replace at Texas A&M for 2020

Good luck replacing these five's production

Cole Thompson

Behind Enemy Lines: A&M vs. South Carolina Preview with Gamecocks Digest

We called our good friend Chaunte'l Powell for the assist.

Cole Thompson

Where Does Kellen Mond Rank Among the SEC Quarterbacks?

Where does the Aggies' signal caller sit heading into 2020

Cole Thompson