Taurean York Thinks Texas A&M Has Separated Themselves From Other Teams
Not every week does a defense force turnovers, hold opponents to under 100 yards rushing, and stop offenses on third down conversions. Over the span of three weeks, A&M’s defense has held SEC opponents to a 2-of-33 rate on third down conversions.
Not too shabby.
Taurean York has played a significant role in disrupting offenses and has been a tackling machine all over the field. His presence has given the Aggies’ defense a spark and opened the opportunity for the Aggies to climb the ladder in the AP poll, where they now sit as the No. 4 team in the country.
“We always talk about separating ourselves,” York said. “In the beginning of the season, there is no separation because everybody has only played two, three games. But if you start getting to game sixes and game sevens, you kind of start to see the records pull apart from each other. It's good that we're 6-0 at this point. We're looking forward to going to Arkansas to making it 7-0.”
Dynamic Defense
Elko has been a mastermind when it comes to recruiting players who can develop into NFL draft picks and tear offenses apart in coverage and upfront. He’s found an athletic player who doesn’t give up on plays and is up for every challenge presented to him.
When York got questioned about how to keep the momentum rolling due to A&M's challenge of not playing at Kyle Field for nearly a month, he mentioned that Elko’s defense has to be a nightmare for quarterbacks.
“It's a big-time challenge when you leave Kyle Field,” York said. “We know it's a matchup nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. But you know, it's all good, though. We're going to take our talents on the road. We're going to take it one game at a time. Arkansas is a great environment. I went there on a visit before. It's a pretty unique place. I know that they're going to be rowdy, so we're up for the challenge.”
What other coaches know from studying film is that, to beat the Aggies, establishing the ground game early is the formula for pulling out a win. Thus far, no team has been able to do that against the Aggies, and York shared how the defense has held the last three opponents to minimal yards on the ground.
“Just hitting our gaps, playing team defense,” York said. “Everybody is just plugging downhill. As soon as that ball is handed off, we're trying to plug up those gaps. The quicker you trigger downhill, the quicker the double teams get off of the D-lineman. So that's always a plus as well.”
Outlasting teams down the stretch was another key area for York, noting that practice has been rough throughout the week but has contributed to securing wins.
“Man, we're winning these games on Tuesdays and Wednesdays,” York said. “Believe that. When we come out there on Saturday, the game, it's already determined by how you practice in the week. I know that we've been practicing hard. I talk to guys who I feel like are in really tiptop shape. I'm like, "Are you tired? Like, "Yeah, bro, I'm not going to lie, I'm really tired." And that's at practice. And we're practicing in full pads, banging against the offense the majority of the week. So when you do that and it gets to Saturday, the game is so much easier, and that's a testament to Coach Elko and his staff and how they plan practice out.”
Having the mentality York and his teammates have carried through practice and giving their all on the field backs York’s statement. A&M is separating itself from other teams, evolving more and more as each week progresses.