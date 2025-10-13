SEC Power Rankings: Texas A&M Claims Top Spot
The Texas A&M Aggies are 6-0 for the first time in nine years, and they seemed to be getting better each week.
The Aggies played a great overall game in Week 7, defeating the Florida Gators 34-17 at Kyle Field. Both the offense and defense played together in this game, and though it might not have been a blowout, it was still an impressive performance.
In fact, it was enough to grant them the top spot in this week's SEC power rankings.
1. Texas A&M Aggies (6-0 Overall, 3-0 SEC)
Last Week: 2
Week 7 Result: 34-17 win vs. Florida
The Aggies played arguably their most complete game of the season against Florida, with the offense and defense both putting together solid performances. Mike Elko's team is now 6-0 for the first time since 2016 and looks like a major threat.
2. Alabama Crimson Tide (5-1, 3-0)
Last Week: 4
Week 7 Result: 27-24 win at Missouri
The Crimson Tide has opened conference play with three-straight wins over ranked opponents, two of them coming on the road. Ty Simpson continued to impress as he completed 23 of 31 passes for 100 yards and three touchdowns. There are some things to clean up for sure, but Kalen DeBoer deserves a ton of credit for the turnaround.
3. Ole Miss Rebels (6-0, 3-0)
Last Week: 1
Week 7 Result: 24-21 win vs. Washington State
After their bye week, the Rebels came out inexplicably flat and defeated Washington State, which lost to North Texas 59-10 earlier this season, by just three points. Considering they were 32.5-point favorites, the Rebels' performance on Saturday was simply embarrassing, even though they won.
4. Georgia Bulldogs (5-1, 3-1)
Last Week: 5
Week 7 Result: 20-10 win at Auburn
The Bulldogs fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter, but once again showed their resolve and scored 20 unanswered points to beat their rival on the road in a bizarre game. Kirby Smart's team has looked pretty mortal throughout this season, but it's still very difficult to bring the Bulldogs down.
5. Tennessee Volunteers (5-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 6
Week 7 Result: 34-31 win vs. Arkansas
It was a closer game than expected, but the Volunteers held on for a gritty win over lowly Arkansas. DeSean Bishop had a career day on the ground, rushing for 145 yards (10.4 yards per carry) and a touchdown in the victory.
6. LSU Tigers (5-1, 2-1)
Last Week: 8
Week 7 Result: 20-10
The Tigers' offense still leaves much to be desired, but their defense continues to impress. They allowed just 317 total yards and forced two turnovers in the win over South Carolina. However, this offense has to be better against the best of the best in the SEC.
7. Missouri Tigers (5-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 7
Week 7 Result: 27-24 loss vs. Alabama
Missouri's defense did its part against Alabama, but the offense struggled for much of the day. Quarterback Drew Pribula threw two fourth-quarter interceptions, the second of which basically ended the game.
8. Texas Longhorns (4-2, 1-1)
Last Week: 11
Week 7 Result: 23-6 win vs. Oklahoma (Dallas)
The Longhorns' defense sent a message on Saturday, recording five sacks and three interceptions against Oklahoma star quarterback John Mateer. Arch Manning didn't light up the stat sheet, but he played clean, efficient football to help lift Texas to a season-altering victory.
9. Oklahoma Sooners (5-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 3
Week 7 Result: 23-6 loss vs. Texas (Dallas)
Mateer's return wasn't the boon that the Sooners were hoping for, as the Heisman Trophy contender struggled mightily against a stifling Texas defense. Oklahoma did not score in the second half.
10. Vanderbilt Commodores (5-1, 1-1)
Last Week: 9
Week 7 Result: Bye
The Commodores return from their bye week for an intriguing home matchup with LSU on Saturday.
11. Mississippi State Bulldogs (4-2, 0-2)
Last Week: 10
Week 7 Result: Bye
The Bulldogs come out of their bye week to face Florida on the road on Saturday.
12. South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3)
Last Week: 12
Week 7 Result: 20-10 loss at LSU
The Gamecocks' offense has struggled for much of the season, and did so again against a strong LSU defense. Even with the defense forcing three turnovers, LaNorris Sellers and co. failed to do much with the ball throughout the night, leading to another disappointing defeat.
13. Florida Gators (2-4, 1-2)
Last Week: 13
Week 7 Result: 34-17 loss at Texas A&M
The Gators started well with two first-quarter touchdowns, but couldn't get much going after that. Going 1-for-11 on third downs won't win many games, though that might be more a product of Texas A&M's defense than Florida's offense.
14. Auburn Tigers (3-3, 0-3)
Last Week: 14
Week 7 Result: 20-10 loss vs. Georgia
The Tigers had a perfect opportunity to upset their rival and earn a statement win, only to let the game slip away at the first sign of adversity. Hugh Freeze's team once again crumbled in the second half of a big game, only further turning up the temperature on the coach's seat.
15. Kentucky Wildcats (2-3, 0-3)
Last Week: 15
Week 7 Result: Bye
The Wildcats will be well-rested when they host Texas on Saturday.
16. Arkansas Razorbacks (2-4, 0-2)
Last Week: 16
Week 7 Result: 34-31 loss at Tennessee
The Razorbacks deserve credit for keeping it close against Tennessee in their first game since firing Sam Pittman, but it wasn't enough for a monumental upset. At the very least, Arkansas looks to be competing after previously looking dead in the water.