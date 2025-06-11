Texas A&M Aggies Announce Kickoff Times, TV Info for 2025 season
After months of anticipation, the Texas A&M Aggies' 2025 football schedule is nearly complete.
The Aggies shared start times and network information for most of SEC games on Wednesday, and while they're not exact just yet, they do reveal the general time frame of those games.
Four of their SEC games - against Florida on Oct. 11, at Arkansas on Oct. 18, at LSU on Oct. 26 and at Missouri on Nov. 8 are designated as "flex" games. Essentially, that gives the networks the freedom to move those games in or out of prime time based on potential viewership, and of course, teams with better records normally get the prime time slots.
Additionally, their matchup against Auburn on Sept. 27 has been designated as an afternoon game (2:30-3:30 p.m. CT start time), their matchup against Mississippi State on Oct. 4 has been designated as a night game (5-7 p.m. CT), and their matchup against South Carolina on Nov. 16 has been designated as an early game (11 a.m.-12 p.m. CT).
The Aggies previously announced kickoff times and network info for their first three games - at home against UTSA and Utah State followed by a road primetime showdown against Notre Dame - and their final two games - at home against Samford before the Lone Star Showdown against Texas to close out the regular season. The other SEC games were the only gaps left to fill in, and they've been largely filled.
Mike Elko and the Aggies kick off the regular season at home against UTSA at 6 p.m. CT on Aug. 30. The game will air on ESPN.