Shemar Stewart Holding Out of Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp
Former Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart is not participating in the Cincinnati Bengals' mandatory minicamp as he remains unsigned, Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Inquirer reports.
He will be present for minicamp, but will not take the field in uniform.
Stewart, the No. 17 pick in April's NFL Draft, has yet to practice with Cincinnati due to a dispute over the language of his rookie contract. A source reportedly told the Enquirer that "he Bengals are trying to set a new precedent with rookie contracts that allows the team to void future guarantees."
Stewart wants his contract language to mirror that of the Bengals' last two first-round picks in offensive tackle Amarius Mims, the No. 18 pick in 2024, and edge rusher Myles Murphy, the No. 28 pick in 2023. He reportedly won't practice until the issue is resolved.
First-round picks receive four-year, fully guaranteed deals with salaries based on their draft positioning, so it's purely the contract language that's the issue, not the salary.
This also comes at a time when Trey Hendrickson, who led the league with 17.5 sacks last season, is also holding out due to a contract dispute. Hendrickson, 30, is set to make roughly $18.7 million in the final year of his deal, far less than other top edge rushers are making. Needless to say, the Bengals missing both of their top edge rushers for mandatory minicamp is less than ideal.
Stewart was an enigma of a player entering the NFL Draft. His athleticism is simply incredible for a player of his size, but he had just 1.5 sacks in each of his three seasons in College Station. Granted, the Aggies' defensive system doesn't lend itself to massive sack numbers, but his lack of production still raised concerns for many.
Hopefully, he and the Bengals will be able to come to an agreement soon and put this saga behind them.