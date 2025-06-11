Texas A&M Aggies vs Utah State Aggies Way-Too-Early Preview: Keys to Victory
Fortunately for the Texas A&M Aggies, the schedule opens with two winnable matchups ahead of their highly anticipated Week 3 showdown against Notre Dame.
Still, Mike Elko’s side should not overlook a Utah State program that is hungry to prove itself under the direction of new head coach Bronco Mendenhall.
The roster saw a complete overhaul this offseason. 30 players departed via the transfer portal, while 36 newcomers, from both the portal and high school ranks, are stepping in.
With the vast amounts of turnover and talent disparity, the keys to an A&M victory are simple: run the ball and force quarterback Bryson Barnes to beat you with his arm.
Collin Klein’s offense is built to dominate on the ground and this is the perfect matchup to unleash it. Utah State had the worst rushing defense in the Mountain West last season, surrendering 214.5 yards per game and allowing over five yards per carry.
Le’Veon Moss and the rest of A&M’s backfield should be licking their chops.
Behind one of the best offensive lines in the country that returns all five starters, the Aggies should have no trouble controlling the trenches. Don’t be surprised if they eclipse the 300-yard rushing mark by the final whistle.
The second key to victory? Contain Bryson Barnes on the ground.
The dual-threat quarterback flashed his mobility in the final two games of 2024, rushing for 193 and 185 yards, respectively. With top rusher Rashul Faison now at South Carolina, expect Barnes to be even more of a focal point in Utah State’s run game.
Texas A&M’s defense must play disciplined and force Barnes to stay in the pocket.
That’s not his strength. In five starts last season, Barnes eclipsed 200 passing yards just once, finishing with 852 yards, 12 touchdowns, and six interceptions on 61.1 percent completion.
If the Aggies execute and stay focused, this matchup offers the perfect opportunity to build momentum and chemistry ahead of the trip to South Bend.