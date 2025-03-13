Texas A&M Aggies HC Mike Elko's Son Becoming College Baseball Standout
While Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is hard at work preparing for his second season at the helm, his son is breaking out in an entirely different sport.
Michael Elko, the oldest of Mike's three children, is in his junior season with the Richmond Spiders baseball team, and his first with significant playing time. Not only that, but he's developing into quite the solid player for the Spiders.
In 12 games this season, 11 of which he started, Michael Elko boasts a .333 batting average and has 12 RBIs. He's also hit home runs in each of his past two games, first against Lafayette on Sunday and then against Longwood on Tuesday to help Richmond.
Take a look:
The Spiders have now won eight-straight games and sit at 15-2 overall ahead of Atlantic-10 conference play. Michael may not be the biggest star on the team, but he's played a key role in the Spiders' success thus far and should continue to improve as the season goes on.
Meanwhile, his father looks to build on an 8-5 season in his first season with the Aggies. Mike, who was previously the Aggies' defensive coordinator from 2018-21, started his time as the team's head coach on the right foot, as they entered November at 7-1 and all alone atop the SEC standings. Unfortunately, they lost four of their final five games - with the lone win coming against New Mexico State - to end the year on a disappointing, yet all too familiar note.
That said, it's very clear that Mike expects more from his team in Year 2. A&M has brought in a strong transfer class highlighted by former NC State receiver KC Concepcion, and its high school recruiting class is once again strong. With a full year to build the team in his image, Mike wants to see serious improvement from the Aggies this season.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS: