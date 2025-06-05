Texas A&M Aggies' Marcel Reed Cracks Josh Pate's Top 10 SEC QBs
If the Texas A&M Aggies are going to take a step forward in 2025, then they'll need their quarterback, Marcel Reed, to do the same.
A sophomore from Nashville, Tenn., Reed took the starting job from Conner Weigman last season and showed his strength as a rusher, racking up 547 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground while averaging 4.7 yards per carry. However, his passing stats - 61.3 percent completion, 1,864 yards, 15 touchdowns, and six interceptions - left something to be desired.
As a result, analysts seem to have mixed opinions on Reed. CBS Sports analyst Josh Pate ranked him as the ninth-best quarterback in the SEC, so around the middle of the pack, but still in the bottom half.
One can debate the placement of certain quarterbacks ahead of Reed (Jackson Arnold), but the fact of the matter is, that there will always be those doubting him until he improves as a passer.
Fortunately, it seems like he's making good progress in that department. At last week's SEC spring meetings, head coach Mike Elko said he was quite pleased with Reed's development this offseason.
"I think he has been really good. Obviously this is a good time, because nobody is critiquing him and he has not lost the game," Elko said. "So that is the easy part. But happy with how he is working, happy with the improvement he has made in terms of studying tape and doing the things that you want QB1 to do to develop and grow.
"Happy with the strides he made in the throw game in the spring; I think he will continue to do that through the summer. So Marcel is a great kid. ... So happy with the improvement in the development, with also understanding that it is the honeymoon phase right now. So there is a lot more coming down the road."
Having a much better receiving corps around Reed - featuring transfers KC Concepcion and Mario Craver, as well as rising sophomore Terry Bussey - will surely help his development as a passer as well.
With the Aggies' season largely in his hands, Reed has no shortage of pressure on him heading into 2025.