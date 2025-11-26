All Aggies

Texas A&M Gets Bad News on First Injury Report vs. Texas Longhorns

The Texas A&M Aggies are still dealing with a notable injury on offense before facing the Texas Longhorns.

Zach Dimmitt

Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field.
Texas A&M Aggies running back Le'Veon Moss looks on prior to the game against the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
It appears that the Texas A&M Aggies won't have one of their offensive stars for the biggest game of the regular season.

Texas A&M released its first injury report Tuesday ahead of Friday night's rivalry matchup with the Texas Longhorns in Austin and listed running back Le'Veon Moss as doubtful for the game.

Moss, who also sat out during last year's loss to Texas, has missed the past five games due to injury. There was hope that he could return to face the Longhorns but the "doubtful" tag certainly doesn't bode well for his chances of playing against Texas.

Full Texas A&M Injury Report

Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams
Texas A&M Aggies linebacker Scooby Williams defends in coverage in the fourth quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Kyle Field. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Fortunately for Texas A&M, it appears that Moss will be healthy enough once the Aggies find out where they're seeded in the 12-team College Football Playoff. A win over Texas means Texas A&M will play in the SEC Championship and in position for a bye, which would give Moss even extra rest.

As for the rest of the Texas A&M injury report, linebacker Scooby Williams is also listed as doubtful while safeties Rashod Johnson Jr. and Bryce Anderson are out.

Here's the full report:

Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Gave Cryptic Injury Update

Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko
Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko on the field in the second half of a game against the Samford Bulldogs at Kyle Field. / Joseph Buvid-Imagn Images

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko didn't provide much insight on the status of Moss along with wide receiver Mario Craver and running back Rueben Owens for the Texas game.

"Uh, we'll see," Elko said of Moss' chances of playing. "Probably not, but we'll see."

"Those guys are awesome," Elko said of Craver and Owens, drawing a small chuckle from the media room at Kyle Field.

Fortunately, neither Craver or Owens were listed on the injury report, meaning they're ready for action against Texas.

Last season against Texas while he was with Mississippi State, Craver had one catch for 46 yards and one carry for 10 yards in a loss to the Longhorns in Austin.

When asked by Texas A&M Aggies on SI about Craver and KC Concepcion, Texas safety Michael Taaffe admitted he started watching film on both of them during the Longhorns' second bye week.

"On the bye week, I've watched them (Concepcion and Craver)," Taaffe said. "Really explosive, speed, fast. They catch the ball and they get upfield. So, it's going to be a really good challenge for us."

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt is the Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI. He also contributes as a writer for the On SI channels of the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. He was previously the editor-in-chief of Buffalo Bills on SI, Philadelphia Eagles on SI and Seattle Seahawks on SI. Born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, Dimmitt received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He originally started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. In that time, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and has reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7

