Texas A&M Gets Bad News on First Injury Report vs. Texas Longhorns
It appears that the Texas A&M Aggies won't have one of their offensive stars for the biggest game of the regular season.
Texas A&M released its first injury report Tuesday ahead of Friday night's rivalry matchup with the Texas Longhorns in Austin and listed running back Le'Veon Moss as doubtful for the game.
Moss, who also sat out during last year's loss to Texas, has missed the past five games due to injury. There was hope that he could return to face the Longhorns but the "doubtful" tag certainly doesn't bode well for his chances of playing against Texas.
Full Texas A&M Injury Report
Fortunately for Texas A&M, it appears that Moss will be healthy enough once the Aggies find out where they're seeded in the 12-team College Football Playoff. A win over Texas means Texas A&M will play in the SEC Championship and in position for a bye, which would give Moss even extra rest.
As for the rest of the Texas A&M injury report, linebacker Scooby Williams is also listed as doubtful while safeties Rashod Johnson Jr. and Bryce Anderson are out.
Here's the full report:
Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko Gave Cryptic Injury Update
Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko didn't provide much insight on the status of Moss along with wide receiver Mario Craver and running back Rueben Owens for the Texas game.
"Uh, we'll see," Elko said of Moss' chances of playing. "Probably not, but we'll see."
"Those guys are awesome," Elko said of Craver and Owens, drawing a small chuckle from the media room at Kyle Field.
Fortunately, neither Craver or Owens were listed on the injury report, meaning they're ready for action against Texas.
Last season against Texas while he was with Mississippi State, Craver had one catch for 46 yards and one carry for 10 yards in a loss to the Longhorns in Austin.
When asked by Texas A&M Aggies on SI about Craver and KC Concepcion, Texas safety Michael Taaffe admitted he started watching film on both of them during the Longhorns' second bye week.
"On the bye week, I've watched them (Concepcion and Craver)," Taaffe said. "Really explosive, speed, fast. They catch the ball and they get upfield. So, it's going to be a really good challenge for us."