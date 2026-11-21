For the first time in 15 years, the Texas A&M Aggies take a trip north of the Red River to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in their final road game of the 2026 season.

Texas A&M has had quite the newsweek come out of College Station, starting with athletic director Trev Alberts accepting the same job at the University of Michigan, and ending with Brady Hart being announced as the starting quarterback in place of Marcel Reed.

The change under center comes later than many were likely hoping, but it still comes at a good time for the team, as the Aggies are looking to avoid going winless in games outside of Kyle Field in 2026.

Round 11: Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Aggies are currently riding a three-game losing streak, the most recent one coming last week at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in a 22-7 affair.

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Meanwhile, Brent Venables and the Sooners have been rolling with back-to-back wins against ranked SEC opponents, albeit with very slim College Football Playoff chances.

The kick is set for 2:45 PM, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates, the box score, and observations on crucial drives as the action unfolds in real time from the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

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Box Score

1 2 3 4 Total Texas A&M 0 0 0 0 0 Oklahoma 0 0 0 0 0