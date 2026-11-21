Texas A&M at No. 22 Oklahoma Sooners: Live Updates, Observations, Box Score
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For the first time in 15 years, the Texas A&M Aggies take a trip north of the Red River to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in their final road game of the 2026 season.
Texas A&M has had quite the newsweek come out of College Station, starting with athletic director Trev Alberts accepting the same job at the University of Michigan, and ending with Brady Hart being announced as the starting quarterback in place of Marcel Reed.
The change under center comes later than many were likely hoping, but it still comes at a good time for the team, as the Aggies are looking to avoid going winless in games outside of Kyle Field in 2026.
Round 11: Oklahoma Sooners
The Aggies are currently riding a three-game losing streak, the most recent one coming last week at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers in a 22-7 affair.
Meanwhile, Brent Venables and the Sooners have been rolling with back-to-back wins against ranked SEC opponents, albeit with very slim College Football Playoff chances.
The kick is set for 2:45 PM, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates, the box score, and observations on crucial drives as the action unfolds in real time from the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman.
Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.
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Box Score
1
2
3
4
Total
Texas A&M
0
0
0
0
0
Oklahoma
0
0
0
0
0
Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron earned a degree from Texas A&M University in journalism, with minors in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional levels, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.Follow AJRaley03