The last time Texas A&M and Oklahoma shared a football field, Johnny Manziel was still producing magical moments that made Aggies fans the happiest people on earth and Sooners supporters more miserable than Ebenezer Scrooge.

It was Jan. 4, 2013, and the Aggies were putting the finishing touches on one of the most memorable seasons in program history. Manziel had already won the Heisman Trophy, but he saved one more remarkable performance for Oklahoma, leading Texas A&M to a 41-13 victory in the Cotton Bowl.

Nearly 14 years later, the two programs are finally getting reacquainted.

Saturday's matchup in Norman will be the 32nd meeting between Texas A&M and Oklahoma, with the Sooners holding a 19-12 advantage in the all-time series. It will also be their first meeting as SEC opponents, something that probably would've sounded really strange back in 2013.

Johnny Manziel's Cotton Bowl Masterpiece

Nov 30, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; Former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the game against the Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns defeated the Aggies 17-7 at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For the better part of two quarters, Oklahoma looked capable of hanging around with the Aggies. Texas A&M led just 14-13 at halftime, leaving the Sooners with hope that they could come away with a win in Arlington.

That belief didn't last very long.

The Aggies scored 27 unanswered points in the second half, finishing with a whopping 633 yards of offense. Manziel accounted for 516 of those yards himself, including 229 rushing yards on just 17 carries. He also threw for 287 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a fitting conclusion to Texas A&M's first season in the SEC, one that ended with an 11-2 record and saw multiple moments of Manziel's brilliance push the Aggies over the top.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, returned to the Big 12, where it would spend another decade punishing the conference but failing to take home the ultimate prize.

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Two Programs That Took Different Roads to the SEC

Nov 7, 2026; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Sooners reached the College Football Playoff four times between 2015 and 2019, but never won a national title. Texas A&M never managed to join them, spending much of that period wondering where the Manziel magic had gone.

Oklahoma eventually followed the Aggies into the SEC in 2024, and both programs reached the playoff last season. Neither stayed long. The Sooners fell to Alabama while Texas A&M lost to Miami in rather miserable fashion.

That brings us to 2026, which has been a somewhat disappointing reunion tour for both schools.

Texas A&M is a miserable 4-6 following last weekend's 22-7 loss to Tennessee, with Mike Elko facing serious questions about an offense that has accomplished precious little all season.

Oklahoma, meanwhile, has started to figure some things out.

After firing offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle earlier in the month, Brent Venables handed play-calling duties to former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten. The Sooners have since beaten Florida and No. 19 Ole Miss, improving not just their record but also their spirit.

Nobody should mistake Oklahoma's offense for the one Lincoln Riley once orchestrated in Norman, but there has been meaningful progress. That's more than Texas A&M has been able to say lately.

The Aggies haven't won in Norman since 1997. They'll get another opportunity Saturday, although the circumstances bear little resemblance to that memorable January day in Arlington.

Unfortunately, Johnny Football won't be coming through the tunnel this time.

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