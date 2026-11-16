For the final time in the 2026 campaign, the Texas A&M Aggies hit the road and head north of the Red River to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the first meeting between the two teams since the 2013 Cotton Bowl.

The Aggies will travel to Norman looking for their elusive first road win of the year, while the Sooners are looking to finish their home stand on a high note after a top 10 ranking to start the year quickly gave way to a plummet and eventual expulsion from the top 25 for Brent Venables' team.

Much like the Aggies, the Sooners have seen a potential championship hunt repeat falter in the 2026 season, though they currently possess a record above .500, still in the hunt for a bowl game.

Here is a deeper dive into the team as the game sits just days away.

The Team Itself

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Brent Venables looks on during the second half against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In their fifth season under Brent Venables' tutelage, the Sooners currently sit on a 6-4 record with a 4-3 conference record.

Also in his fifth season in Norman is defensive coordinator Todd Bates while legendary Dallas Cowboys tight end is currently serving as the interim offensive coordinator after Ben Arbuckle was fired following the loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The highs have been high and the lows have been low for the Sooners, as their season has included an upset win over the previously No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns in the Red River Rivalry in Dallas, as well as being on the wrong side of an upset when they lost to an unranked Michigan Wolverines team in Ann Arbor, plummeting the Sooners from No. 11 to No. 24 in the ranks.

The season has also included losses to ranked teams such as the Georgia Bulldogs and Kentucky Wildcats and also wins in their last two SEC matchups against the Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, two more ranked teams.

The win against the Rebels this past weekend was an odd one, as the game took place on Sunday after the FAA nationwide group stop prevented Ole Miss' flight from getting the teams into Oklahoma in time for the game's opening kick.

The Quarterback

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) during first half of an NCAA football game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Senior John Mateer will be under center for the Sooners in his second year with the team, currently sitting on 2,153 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and seven interceptions in the 2026 season.

The former Washington State signal caller is a threat with both his arm and legs, and he has found the end zone via rushing or passing in each of Oklahoma's last five games, including a 70-yard rushing effort with a score in the win over Ole Miss.

Once criticized as a turnover merchant after a three-interception day earlier in the season against Kentucky, Mateer has remained free of picks as well as lost fumbles in his last four performances, though he has been sacked eight times in that span.

The Rest of the Team

Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Isaiah Sategna III (1) reacts after a first down catch during the third quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mateer will be flanked on the offense by leading receiver Isaiah Sategna III, also in his second year with the Sooners after transferring in from Arkansas.

Sategna leads the team in receptions (50), yards (628), and is tied with tight end Rocky Beers for touchdowns with four apiece.

The offense is currently averaging 334.5 yards per game and 22.3 points, while their defense has been relatively lax, allowing nearly 300 yards per game to their opponents, giving a struggling A&M offense the perfect chance to make a late turnaround.

The Time Change

Due to the Sooners playing a rare Sunday contest, the opening kick for the game between Texas A&M and Oklahoma was moved from 11:00 AM to 2:45 PM, still taking place in Norman at the Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in the late afternoon slot.

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