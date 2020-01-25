Texas A&M Hires Former Georgia OC James Coley

COLLEGE STATION - It looks like Athens, Ga. isn't big enough for two offensive coordinators. It seems like James Coley will need to make camp in College Station moving forward.

After much speculation, Coley will leave the Bulldogs program and join Jimbo Fisher's staff as the new tight end for Texas A & M. Billy Liucci of TexAgs.com first reported the news and later confirmed from multiple sources at Sports Illustrated.

Coley, 46, will leave Kirby Smart's staff after joining the Bulldogs in 2016. He will replace Joe Jon Finley with the Aggies for the 2020 season. Finley would leave Aggieland and join Lane Kiffin in Ole Miss following his hire last December.

The Aggies' new tight end's coach will have ties to the program due to his background in the football world. Coley spent multiple seasons working with Fisher throughout his 17-year career. Beginning as a graduate assistant for LSU in 2003, he would work directly with an offensive staff, lead by Fisher, who served as the team's offensive coordinator.

Coley would soon join Fisher once more in 2008 as Florida State's tight end coach. With the announcement of Fisher's hiring in 2010, he would be promoted to offensive coordinator and serve the position until 2013.

Coley also coached at his hometown in Miami (FL) from 2013-15. He would serve as the team's offensive coordinator under Al Golden before leaving for Georgia in 2016.

Known for his strong recruiting skills, Coley has been praised for his ability to transform a program with top talent. During his tenure in Tallahassee, he produced five straight top 10 classes (2008-12), with the nation's No.1 roster in 2011. Throughout his time in Georgia, Coley helped the Bulldogs finish with five top 10 classes, including a top-class in 2018.

Currently, the Bulldogs rank No.3 for the 2020 ranking, according to 247 Sports. Coley is the now the second hire made this week by Fisher following the hiring of TJ Rushing to coach the defensive backs.